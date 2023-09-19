Ranking Top 25 Quarterbacks in College Football After Week 3

4 of 10

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

15. Haynes King, Georgia Tech (Previous Rank: 20)

Week 3: 28-of-41, 307 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT; 42 rush yards, 1 TD

Season: 68-of-102, 910 yards, 9 TD, 1 INT; 95 rush yards, 1 TD

The highest-ranked quarterback to lose in Week 3, King still had a great individual game, piling up 307 passing yards, 42 rushing yards and three total touchdowns in a 48-23 loss to Ole Miss. The Texas A&M transfer is averaging 8.9 yards per attempt and he has thrown for at least 290 yards in each of his first three games, despite a 1-2 start for the Yellow Jackets.

14. J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (Previous Rank: 5)

Week 3: 8-of-13, 143 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT; -1 rush yard

Season: 56-of-68, 716 yards, 7 TD, 3 INT; 35 rush yards

McCarthy climbed to No. 5 in these rankings last week after completing 87.3 percent of his pass attempts through Michigan's first two games, but he fell out of the top 10 after a three-interception performance against Bowling Green. He has still completed more than 80 percent of his throws, and the Wolverines are 3-0, but he can't try to do too much on a team with a wide variety of weapons.

13. Garrett Shrader, Syracuse (Previous Rank: 22)

Week 3: 14-of-28, 184 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT; 195 rush yards, 4 TD

Season: 51-of-82, 727 yards, 5 TD, 2 INT; 266 rush yards, 5 TD

Shrader now ranks second among all FBS quarterbacks in rushing yards after he piled up 195 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in Syracuse's 35-20 win against Purdue. He could have had a fifth score had he not chosen to slide after one of the best fake hand-offs I've ever seen. After facing off against Army this weekend, Syracuse will take on Clemson, North Carolina and Florida State in a row to begin ACC play.

12. Jordan Travis, Florida State (Previous Rank: 7)

Week 3: 15-of-24, 222 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT; 38 rush yards

Season: 53-of-84, 739 yards, 8 TD, 1 INT; 96 rush yards, 1 TD

Travis has posted modest numbers in two games since throwing for 342 yards and four touchdowns in an upset win over LSU in Week 1, and he would certainly benefit from more consistency from his wide receivers. After narrowly escaping with a 31-29 win against Boston College, the Seminoles face a tough test this week on the road against Clemson.

11. Tyler Van Dyke, Miami (Previous Rank: 12)

Week 3: 19-of-23, 247 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT; 16 rush yards, 1 TD

Season: 57-of-75, 822 yards, 8 TD, 1 INT; 4 rush yards, 1 TD