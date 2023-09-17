MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Updated Standings, Wild Card Seedings and Bracket Outlook

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

With the end of the MLB regular season exactly two weeks away, there is no shortage of exciting action and storylines set to take place as the postseason approaches ever closer.

Three teams have officially clinched a playoff berth, with the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles all punching their ticket for a chance to compete for a World Series title.

Arguably the surprise of the season, the O's have exceeded all expectations and are not only set to return to the postseason for the first time since 2016, but they currently lead the race for the top seed in the American League.

However, their story is far from over with the Tampa Bay Rays nipping at their heels for a chance to win the AL East division crown.

As a matter of fact, there are a number of division and Wild Card races that are still extremely tight as the season continues to wind down. And there's no question that things will continue to evolve and turn before it's all said and done.

Here's a look at the current playoff picture as of Sept. 17 as well as the full division standings and a preview of some races to look out for the rest of the way.

Current Playoff Picture

American League

No. 1 seed Baltimore Orioles (93-56), first-round bye

No. 2 seed Houston Astros (84-66), first-round bye

No. 3 seed Minnesota Twins (79-71) vs. No. 6 seed Toronto Blue Jays (83-67)

No. 4 seed Tampa Bay Rays (92-59) vs. No. 5 seed Texas Rangers (82-67)

National League

No. 1 seed Atlanta Braves (96-53), first-round bye

No. 2 seed Los Angeles Dodger (90-57), first-round bye

No. 3 seed Milwaukee Brewers (84-65) vs. No. 6 seed Arizona Diamondbacks/Miami Marlins (78-72)

No. 4 seed Philadelphia Phillies (81-68) vs. No. 5 seed Chicago Cubs (78-71)

Full Standings

AL East

1. Baltimore Orioles*: 93-56

2. Tampa Bay Rays*: 92-59; 2.0 GB

3. Toronto Blue Jays: 83-67; 10.5 GB

4. New York Yankees: 76-74; 17.5 GB

5. Boston Red Sox: 74-76; 19.5 GB

AL Central

1. Minnesota Twins: 79-71

2. Cleveland Guardians: 72-78; 7.0 GB

3. Detroit Tigers: 69-79; 9.0 GB

4. Chicago White Sox: 57-93; 22.0 GB

5. Kansas City Royals: 48-102; 31.0 GB

AL West

1. Houston Astros: 84-66

2. Texas Rangers: 82-67; 1.5 GB

3. Seattle Mariners: 81-67; 2.0 GB

4. Los Angeles Angels: 68-81; 15.5 GB

5. Oakland Athletics: 46-102; 37.0 GB

AL Wild Card

1. Tampa Bay Rays

2. Toronto Blue Jays

3. Texas Rangers

4. Seattle Mariners; 0.5

5. New York Yankees: 6.5 GB

NL East

1. Atlanta Braves**: 96-53

2. Philadelphia Phillies: 81-68; 15.0 GB

3. Miami Marlins: 78-72; 18.5 GB

4. New York Mets: 69-80; 27.0 GB

5. Washington Nationals: 66-84; 31.0 GB

NL Central

1. Milwaukee Brewers: 84-65

2. Chicago Cubs: 78-71; 6.5 GB

3. Cincinnati Reds: 78-73; 7.5 GB

4. Pittsburgh Pirates: 70-80; 15.0 GB

5. St. Louis Cardinals: 66-83; 18.5 GB

NL West

1. Los Angeles Dodgers**: 90-57

2. Arizona Diamondbacks: 78-72; 13.5 GB

3. San Francisco Giants: 76-74; 16.0 GB

4. San Diego Padres: 71-78; 20.0 GB

5. Colorado Rockies: 56-93; 34.5 GB

NL Wild Card

1. Philadelphia Phillies

2. Chicago Cubs

T-3. Arizona Diamondbacks

T-3. Miami Marlins:

4. Cincinnati Reds: 0.5 GB

5. San Francisco Giants; 2.0 GB

*Indicates playoff berth clinched

**Indicates division clinches

Full Standings at MLB.com

As previously stated, the AL East is a race everyone should be keeping an eye on because whoever comes out on top between the Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays is likely going to be the No. 1 seed in the AL.

The two teams just split an extremely entertaining four-game series with Baltimore winning the finale in walk off fashion Sunday to extend its lead atop the division to two games on the same day it clinched a playoff berth as the Texas Rangers lost to the Cleveland Guardians.

The AL West is another division to monitor closely in the final 14 days of the regular season as the top three teams are separated by just two games.

Reigning World Series champs Houston Astros are trying to fend off the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners, respectively. All three clubs have held sole possession of first place at some point during the season.

That division is also key to the AL Wild Card race as the Mariners and Rangers have flip-flopped out of the final slot over the past week with Seattle now on the outside looking in by just half a game.

As for the National League, there is nothing more exciting than the Wild Card race, particularly the battle for the final slot.

Both the Miami Marlins and Arizona Diamondbacks are tied with the same record and are battling it out for that third spot.

The Marlins definitely kept the pressure on as they completed a sweep of the Braves on Sunday, making the matchup between Arizona and the Chicago Cubs later in the night all the more important.