Power Ranking All 32 Teams In the 2023-24 Champions League Group Stage

2 of 8

JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images

20. RB Salzburg

Six wins and a draw to open the domestic campaign is a great start for RB Salzburg, but after being crowned Austrian Bundesliga champions in 14 of the last 17 seasons, you'd expect that by now.

With only one appearance in the Champions League knockouts to their name, don't expect them to place higher than Internazionale and Benfica in Group D.

19. Manchester United

This might be harsh on Manchester United—hello, comments section!—but everything that could go wrong seems to be going wrong at Old Trafford.

It hasn't been the easiest run of fixtures for the Red Devils, but three losses and two narrow wins isn't where they'd hope to be after a relative bounce-back year.

With former transfer target Harry Kane waiting for them in Munich on Wednesday, some salt could be added to those fresh wounds.

18. Borussia Dortmund

Jude Bellingham is now a Real Madrid player, and with his exit, Borussia Dortmund's star power has all but disintegrated.

After a poor start to the season, that should continue in Europe with Paris Saint-Germain next up on the docket.

17. Feyenoord

Last year's Eredivisie champions have hit a little bump to begin the season, losing ground to challengers PSV early with two draws and three wins in five games.

It feels like a reasonably matched group stage for them in Europe, so it will be intriguing to see who breaks free into the knockouts.

16. Atletico Madrid

In that aforementioned difficult-to-split group, Atletico Madrid are never an easy team to write off completely, having reached the knockout rounds in four of the last five seasons.

A middling record in La Liga to start the season isn't too concerning despite the hot start both Real Madrid and Barcelona have had, and you know they'll show up under the floodlights in midweek games.

15. PSV

A close second to Feyenoord last season and top of the Eredivisie as it stands, PSV are the Dutch team to watch in the Champions League this time around.

With both Sevilla and Lens having horrific starts to the campaign, they surely have the round of 16 in their sights.

14. Shakhtar Donetsk

Despite continuing turmoil in their home country, Shakhtar Donetsk are flying the flag for Ukraine in the Champions League this season.

Entering the competition at the top of their domestic league, few will want to face them, and a path to the last 16 does look possible.

13. Galatasaray

Star power and good form have Galatasaray in spitting distance of the top 10, with the summer signings of Mauro Icardi, Kerem Demirbay, Angeliño, Wilfried Zaha, Hakim Ziyech, Tanguy Ndombélé and Tetê making for an interesting proposition if they can all jell.

With FC Copenhagen and Manchester United in their group, they may smell a spot in the knockouts alongside Bayern Munich.

12. Porto

It's tough to separate the Primeira Liga representatives, with both Porto and Benfica having solid starts to their respective domestic campaigns and landing in similarly matched Champions League groups.

But Porto lag slightly behind their league rivals when it comes to recent European history, so they land just behind their foes from the capital.

Still, four wins from five to start the season has them bang in form, and a game against Shakhtar at a neutral ground isn't the worst Champions League opener.

11. Benfica

Two Champions League quarterfinals in the last two years just puts Benfica ahead of Porto in these rankings.