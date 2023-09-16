Colorado's Deion Sanders: 'Keep the Cameras Rolling' When He, Jay Norvell Shake Hands

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders suggested that viewers will want to keep an eye on the postgame handshake between himself and Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell on Saturday night.

During an appearance on ESPN College GameDay on the University of Colorado campus on Saturday, Coach Prime said, "Well, when we meet at the conclusion of the game, just keep the cameras rolling."

Norvell made headlines this week when he took a clear shot at Sanders while speaking Wednesday on his radio show, saying: "I don't care if they hear this in Boulder. I told them [ESPN]—I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off. I said, 'When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That's what my mother taught me.'"

Coach Prime can almost always be seen wearing a hat and sunglasses, and he has quickly made it an iconic look in Boulder by virtue of Colorado's 2-0 start.

After learning of Norvell's criticism, Sanders told his team that the Colorado State head coach had made things personal, per ESPN's Kyle Bonagura:

"I'm minding my own business watching some film, trying to get ready, trying to get out here and be the best coach that I could be, and I look up and I read some bull junk that they had said about us, once again. Why would you want to talk about us when we don't talk about nobody? All we do is go out here, work our butts off and do our job on Saturday. But when they give us ammunition, they done messed around and made it [personal].

"It was just gonna be a good game and they done messed around and made it personal. It was gonna be a great task—a battle of Colorado—but they done messed around and made it [personal]."

After turning around FCS program Jackson State during his three years there, Deion made the jump to the big time, accepting an FBS head coaching job at Colorado.

There was plenty of skepticism regarding whether Sanders' coaching and recruiting style would translate to the next level, but he instantly silenced many of his detractors in Week 1.

The Buffs went on the road to face a TCU team that reached the College Football Playoff National Championship Game last season. With quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter leading the way, the Buffaloes won a 45-42 shootout over a Horned Frogs team that had been ranked 17th in the nation.

Colorado then won easily against Nebraska last week at home by a 36-14 score, earning it a ranking of 18th in the country.

The Buffaloes already have more wins this season than they did last year when they went 1-11, while the Rams are 0-1 and haven't had a winning record since 2017.