Video: WWE Icon The Rock Surprises Colorado HC Deion Sanders on College GameDay Set

WWE legend and Hollywood acting superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson surprised University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders on the set of ESPN College GameDay in Boulder, Colorado, on Saturday.

College GameDay was on location at the University of Colorado prior to the Buffaloes' rivalry game with Colorado State on Saturday night. After discussing the game and his team's success this season, Coach Prime was taken aback by The Rock's presence:

On Friday, The Rock was in Boulder for an appearance on ESPN analyst Pat McAfee's talk show The Pat McAfee Show, and he dropped some bombshells during the interview, including saying that he had an agreement in place to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year before talks broke down.

The Great One also went on to say that he is open to the possibility of taking on Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia next year.

Later on Friday night, The Rock made a surprise appearance on WWE SmackDown, which was held in nearby Denver.

McAfee opened the show with a surprise appearance of his own before getting interrupted by Austin Theory, who he beat in a match at WrestleMania 38 last year.

As Theory criticized the fans and claimed SmackDown was his show, The Rock arrived to massive cheers and proceeded to cut a promo on Theory.

The segment ended with The Rock hitting Theory with a People's Elbow, followed by McAfee doing the same.

Johnson seemingly stayed in Colorado overnight, which allowed him to catch Sanders by surprise and electrify the live crowd in Boulder on Saturday morning.

The Rock praised Sanders for his success, for changing the culture within the University of Colorado football team and for changing the way things are done in college football.

Colorado went just 1-11 last season, but after arriving from Jackson State, Sanders brought in over 70 new players and took the Buffs from the basement to possible Pac-12 title contention.

The Buffaloes upset then-No. 17 TCU 45-42 on the road in Week 1, followed by a convincing 36-14 home win over Nebraska last weekend.