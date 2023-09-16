X

WNBA

    Sabrina Ionescu's Sharpshooting Wows Fans as Liberty Beat Mystics in WNBA Playoffs

    Julia StumbaughSeptember 16, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty plays against the Washington Mystics at Barclays Center on September 10, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
    Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

    Sabrina Ionescu can't stop setting records from behind the arc.

    After making WNBA history with 128 three-pointers in the regular season, Ionescu set a franchise playoff record with seven long shots Friday night to lead the New York Liberty to a 90-75 win over the Washington Mystics.

    The Liberty lead the best-of-three first-round series 1-0.

    Ionescu led all players with 29 points and went 7-of-13 from the three-point line.

    WNBA @WNBA

    A new playoff career high for <a href="https://twitter.com/sabrina_i20?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sabrina_i20</a> as she drains her 5th triple of the game 🎯<br><br>2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAPlayoffs</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Google?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Google</a> <a href="https://t.co/zMkQtdyL4B">pic.twitter.com/zMkQtdyL4B</a>

    New York Liberty @nyliberty

    SAB 🤝 BEING LIKE THAT <a href="https://twitter.com/sabrina_i20?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sabrina_i20</a> <a href="https://t.co/bsxrcgmGaG">pic.twitter.com/bsxrcgmGaG</a>

    As the Mystics fought to recover from a deficit to the Liberty in the fourth quarter, Ionescu drove the dagger home with consecutive threes to double the home team's advantage.

    In the final seconds of the game, she added her record seventh three-pointer to seal the Liberty's win.

    White Bronco @whzdm

    Petition to change the statue of Liberty to Sabrina Ionescu 😤

    Dani Bar-Lavi @dblfluidity

    sabrina ionescu always gets hot at the most narratively fun moments

    Jack McLoone @jfmclooney

    I'd trust Sabrina Ionescu with my life

    richard cunningham @rccunni

    sabrina ionescu just demoralized tf outta me with them two threes 😭😭

    Cheeb 🇳🇬 @cheeb87

    Sabrina Ionescu having one of those games!

    JJ 🥷🏾 @_dosjay

    Sabrina Ionescu can't miss right now.

    Reem Vidal @ReemtheFirst

    Sabrina Ionescu clearly been watching Steph Curry highlights

    Amy O @ajacobi5

    Ionescu's 3pt makes spray chart is a thing of beauty. She can hit from anywhere.

    Meghan L. Hall @ItsMeghanLHall

    Sabrina Ionescu. Playing lights out.

    Peewee @EShepardJr

    Sabrina Ionescu is so damn good <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAPlayoffs</a>

    heather bushman @hmb_1013

    Death, taxes, Sabrina Ionescu being a bucket

    Ionescu's dominance had some fans wondering if New York could be on its way to the franchise's first WNBA finals appearance since 2002.

    ReggDaLege @BiggRegg23

    The Ionescu Game <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LibertyChampionshipRun?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LibertyChampionshipRun</a>

    Grace @gracesporttakes

    Sabrina Ionescu is simply DIFFERENT <br><br>I need to see Aces vs Liberty finals matchup

    rd @rickdryden

    Need a Liberty/Aces finals series. Ionescu has been lighting them up the last few matchups <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WNBAPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WNBAPlayoffs</a>

    Jonquel Jones recorded a double-double with 12 rebounds and 20 points for the Liberty, while Betnijah Laney contributed 19 points. Myisha Hines-Allen led the Mystics with 21 points in Washington's loss.

    Hines-Allen, Brittney Sykes and the rest of the Mystics will have to figure out a way to limit Ionescu if they want a chance to even the series when Game 2 tips off Tuesday night.