Sabrina Ionescu's Sharpshooting Wows Fans as Liberty Beat Mystics in WNBA Playoffs

Sabrina Ionescu's Sharpshooting Wows Fans as Liberty Beat Mystics in WNBA PlayoffsSeptember 16, 2023
Sabrina Ionescu can't stop setting records from behind the arc.
After making WNBA history with 128 three-pointers in the regular season, Ionescu set a franchise playoff record with seven long shots Friday night to lead the New York Liberty to a 90-75 win over the Washington Mystics.
The Liberty lead the best-of-three first-round series 1-0.
Ionescu led all players with 29 points and went 7-of-13 from the three-point line.
As the Mystics fought to recover from a deficit to the Liberty in the fourth quarter, Ionescu drove the dagger home with consecutive threes to double the home team's advantage.
In the final seconds of the game, she added her record seventh three-pointer to seal the Liberty's win.
Ionescu's dominance had some fans wondering if New York could be on its way to the franchise's first WNBA finals appearance since 2002.
Jonquel Jones recorded a double-double with 12 rebounds and 20 points for the Liberty, while Betnijah Laney contributed 19 points. Myisha Hines-Allen led the Mystics with 21 points in Washington's loss.
Hines-Allen, Brittney Sykes and the rest of the Mystics will have to figure out a way to limit Ionescu if they want a chance to even the series when Game 2 tips off Tuesday night.