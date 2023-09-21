College Football 2023: Week 4 Predictions for Every GameSeptember 21, 2023
College Football 2023: Week 4 Predictions for Every Game
It's on.
Do you believe your favorite team can bring home a conference title in 2023? Week 4 is the widespread start of league play. Do you think a certain team is a national championship contender? There's a decent chance it has a marquee game on Saturday.
This, in short, is a beautiful weekend of college football. We have Florida State/Clemson in the ACC and Iowa/Penn State in the Big Ten as well as Colorado/Oregon in the Pac-12 and Ole Miss/Alabama in the SEC.
Oh, and there's a top-10 nonconference showdown in South Bend between Ohio State and Notre Dame.
It is so, so on.
Block out your Saturday, good people, because the best weekend of the 2023 season to date is coming your way.
AP Nos. 25-21
Charlotte (1-2) at No. 25 Florida (2-1), 7 p.m. ET
Following a huge upset of Tennessee, Florida has a prime opportunity for a nonconference win. Charlotte entered the fourth quarter with a lead on Maryland just two weeks ago, so the 49ers should not be underestimated. But the Gators will advance to 3-1 on the season.
Prediction: Florida 37, Charlotte 13
No. 24 Iowa (3-0) at No. 7 Penn State (3-0), 7:30 p.m. ET
See No. 7 Penn State for prediction.
UTSA (1-2) at No. 23 Tennessee (2-1), 4 p.m. ET
In the preseason, this matchup looked like a potentially tricky game for Tennessee. However, UTSA will likely be without star quarterback Frank Harris for the second week in a row. Tennessee rolls to a much-needed bounce-back win.
Prediction: Tennessee 41, UTSA 10
No. 22 UCLA (3-0) at No. 11 Utah (3-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
See No. 11 Utah for prediction.
No. 14 Oregon State (3-0) at No. 21 Washington State (3-0), 7 p.m. ET
See No. 14 Oregon State for prediction.
AP Nos. 20-16
No. 20 Miami (3-0) at Temple (2-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
Especially if Florida State beats Clemson this weekend, Miami has a tremendous chance to compete for an ACC Championship Game appearance in 2023. Before the 'Canes open conference play, though, they travel to Temple for what should be a painless win. They shouldn't lose focus, but I can. Temple lost to Rutgers by 29 points in Week 2.
Prediction: Miami 41, Temple 17
No. 19 Colorado (3-0) at No. 10 Oregon (3-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
See No. 10 Oregon for prediction.
No. 18 Duke (3-0) at Connecticut (0-3), 3:30 p.m. ET
Similar to ACC counterpart Miami, Duke should be headed for a straightforward victory on Saturday. UConn is more competitive than recent years but still hasn't cracked more than 17 points this season.
Prediction: Duke 38, UConn 14
No. 17 North Carolina (3-0) at Pitt (1-2), 8 p.m. ET
Should we start panicking about Pitt? After falling to Cincinnati, the Panthers only scored six points in a loss to West Virginia. North Carolina's offense hasn't really impressed yet, and road games are always a recipe for an upset. But I don't trust this version of Pitt right now.
Prediction: North Carolina 34, Pitt 20
No. 16 Oklahoma (3-0) at Cincinnati (2-1), Noon ET
Cincinnati may be in for a rude welcome in its home Big 12 opener. Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel has guided the Sooners to 534 yards and 55.7 points per game, showing off a brand of explosiveness that will be difficult for UC to contain. However, the Bearcats have tallied six takeaways so far. If they steal one or two possessions, it could get interesting.
Prediction: Oklahoma 41, Cincinnati 24
AP Nos. 15-11
No. 15 Ole Miss (3-0) at No. 13 Alabama (2-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
See No. 13 Alabama for prediction.
No. 14 Oregon State (3-0) at No. 21 Washington State (3-0), 7 p.m. ET
Want to compete for a conference title in a crowded Pac-12? Gotta have this one. Clemson transfer DJ Uiagalelei has captured much of the attention paid to OSU, but the Beavers have been quietly stingy on defense. They may need a clutch stop to survive a trip to Pullman.
Prediction: Oregon State 27, Washington State 24
No. 15 Ole Miss (3-0) at No. 13 Alabama (2-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
Feeling the pressure of a fading dynasty, Alabama has returned to Jalen Milroe as the starting quarterback. Switching after one loss seemed like a panicked move anyway, and the Crimson Tide looked awful at USF. In my view, the carousel is going to cost Bama in a jarring loss to a balanced, explosive Ole Miss offense.
Prediction: Ole Miss 29, Alabama 24
Arkansas (2-1) at No. 12 LSU (2-1), 7 p.m. ET
As the Razorbacks await the return of star running back Raheim Sanders, they're at a tough deficit in this matchup. LSU has shaken off that opening loss to Florida State and just pounded Mississippi State in its own building. LSU cruises to another SEC victory.
Prediction: LSU 38, Arkansas 17
No. 22 UCLA (3-0) at No. 11 Utah (3-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
Week 4 may finally bring the season debut of Utah quarterback Cam Rising. In this matchup more than any before, though, his availability is key. Nate Johnson has done an admirable job recently, but UCLA has surrendered only 3.9 yards per snap. If Rising plays, I'll lean toward Utah. If not, flip the prediction in UCLA's favor.
Prediction: Utah 23, UCLA 20
AP Nos. 10-6
No. 19 Colorado (3-0) at No. 10 Oregon (3-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
Thanks to an offense averaging 41.3 points per game, Colorado is capable of hanging around in any game. Two major problems, however, are CU ranks 121st in yards allowed per carry and 130th in tackles for loss allowed per game. Oregon, which is ranked second nationally at 6.8 yards per rushing attempt, is particularly built to capitalize on the latter weakness and hand the Buffs their first loss.
Prediction: Oregon 48, Colorado 38
No. 6 Ohio State (3-0) at No. 9 Notre Dame (3-0), 7:30 p.m. ET
See No. 6 Ohio State for prediction.
Cal (2-1) at No. 8 Washington (3-0), 10:30 p.m. ET
The good news for Cal is the defense has snagged at least one interception in all three games. The bad news is none of North Texas, Auburn and Idaho are like Washington's relentless passing attack. Cal might snag a takeaway or two, but Michael Penix Jr. will continue building an interesting Heisman resume.
Prediction: Washington 45, Cal 21
No. 24 Iowa (3-0) at No. 7 Penn State (3-0), 7:30 p.m. ET
In a battle of premier defenses, Iowa enters at a major disadvantage. Short of a non-offensive score or two—and, hey, I'd never completely rule it out with Iowa's defense—the Hawkeyes simply are not threatening. Penn State might not score much, but it doesn't need to score often to win.
Prediction: Penn State 24, Iowa 10
No. 6 Ohio State (3-0) at No. 9 Notre Dame (3-0), 7:30 p.m. ET
The fascinating part of this showdown is that Notre Dame's offense and Ohio State's defense—while both outstanding so far—have hardly been tested. Under the bright lights, which unit wins out? Red-zone touchdown rate is regularly a key factor in these matchups, and ND enters the contest with a scorching 86.7 clip. Notre Dame springs the upset.
Prediction: Notre Dame 27, Ohio State 23
AP Nos. 5-1
No. 5 USC (2-0) at Arizona State (1-2), 10:30 p.m. ET
Arizona State, man. This poor offense. Freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada is sidelined for at least a month and may redshirt. Trenton Bourguet and Drew Pyne exited the Week 3 loss to Fresno State with injuries, leaving the Sun Devils down to fourth-stringer Jacob Conover. Oh, and now ASU hosts USC and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Fun!
Prediction: USC 52, Arizona State 14
No. 4 Florida State (3-0) at Clemson (2-1), Noon ET
Florida State nearly squandered a big lead at Boston College last weekend, so the 'Noles aren't entering their biggest game of the season on a hot streak. Still, the lulls of Clemson's offense are concerning enough to not pick the upset. FSU ends its seven-year skid in the series.
Prediction: Florida State 30, Clemson 23
No. 3 Texas (3-0) at Baylor (1-2), 7:30 p.m. ET
Waco has become a shiplap-paneled house of horrors for the Longhorns, who have dropped four of the last six trips to Baylor. After surviving a scare against Wyoming last Saturday, though, Texas will add another win opposite a BU team without quarterback Blake Shapen.
Prediction: Texas 31, Baylor 13
Rutgers (3-0) at No. 2 Michigan (3-0), Noon ET
Look at Rutgers! Comfortable wins against Northwestern, Temple and Virginia Tech have put the Scarlet Knights on a legitimate track for bowl eligibility. October is an absolutely critical month for that chase, though. It's a fun storyline to follow, but Rutgers' unbeaten record will disappear in Ann Arbor as Jim Harbaugh returns to the Michigan sideline.
Prediction: Michigan 41, Rutgers 14
UAB (1-2) at No. 1 Georgia (3-0), 7:30 p.m. ET
Georgia opened SEC action with a shaky 24-14 victory over South Carolina last weekend. Fortunately for the Dawgs, they have a chance to reset before continuing with conference play. The trip to Auburn looms next Saturday, but UGA will put together a blowout win first.
Prediction: Georgia 48, UAB 10
Rest of the Slate, Part I
Georgia State (3-0) at Coastal Carolina (2-1), Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Coastal Carolina 31, Georgia State 28
Wisconsin (2-1) at Purdue (1-2), Friday, 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Wisconsin 27, Purdue 17
North Carolina State (2-1) at Virginia (0-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: NC State 24, Virginia 16
Boise State (1-2) at San Diego State (2-2), Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Boise State 31, SDSU 17
Air Force (3-0) at San Jose State (1-3), Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Air Force 28, SJSU 24
Army (2-1) at Syracuse (3-0), Noon ET
Prediction: Syracuse 33, Army 17
Auburn (3-0) at Texas A&M (2-1), Noon ET
Prediction: Texas A&M 34, Auburn 27
Kentucky (3-0) at Vanderbilt (2-2), Noon ET
Prediction: Kentucky 38, Vanderbilt 21
SMU (2-1) at TCU (2-1), Noon ET
Prediction: TCU 34, SMU 24
Virginia Tech (1-2) at Marshall (2-0), Noon ET
Prediction: Marshall 23, Virginia Tech 20
Western Kentucky (2-1) at Troy (1-2), Noon ET
Prediction: Western Kentucky 31, Troy 24
Tulsa (1-2) at Northern Illinois (1-2), Noon ET
Prediction: NIU 27, Tulsa 23
Western Michigan (1-2) at Toledo (2-1), 1:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Toledo 38, Western Michigan 14
Georgia Southern (2-1) at Ball State (1-2), 2 p.m. ET
Prediction: Georgia Southern 36, Ball State 24
Rest of the Slate, Part II
Maryland (3-0) at Michigan State (2-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Maryland 38, Michigan State 17
BYU (3-0) at Kansas (3-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Kansas 27, BYU 24
Texas Tech (1-2) at West Virginia (2-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Texas Tech 31, West Virginia 23
Boston College (1-2) at Louisville (3-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Louisville 41, Boston College 24
Florida Atlantic (1-2) at Illinois (1-2), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Illinois 34, FAU 17
Louisiana Tech (2-2) at Nebraska (1-2), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Nebraska 27, Louisiana Tech 16
Ohio (3-1) at Bowling Green (1-2), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Ohio 28, Bowling Green 14
New Mexico (1-2) at Massachusetts (1-3), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: UMass 26, New Mexico 21
Texas A&M-Commerce (0-2) at Old Dominion (1-2), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Old Dominion 48, TAMU-Commerce 7
Delaware State (0-3) at Miami (Ohio) (2-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Miami 45, Delaware State 10
Oklahoma State (2-1) at Iowa State (1-2), 3:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Iowa State 17, Oklahoma State 13
Rice (2-1) at South Florida (1-2), 4 p.m. ET
Prediction: Rice 24, USF 23
Central Michigan (1-2) at South Alabama (2-1), 5 p.m. ET
Prediction: South Alabama 38, Central Michigan 17
Eastern Michigan (2-1) at Jacksonville State (2-1), 5 p.m. ET
Prediction: Eastern Michigan 26, JSU 21
Gardner-Webb (1-2) at East Carolina (0-3), 6 p.m. ET
Prediction: East Carolina 44, Gardner-Webb 21
Georgia Tech (1-2) at Wake Forest (3-0), 6:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Wake Forest 31, Georgia Tech 24
Liberty (3-0) at Florida International (3-1), 6:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Liberty 34, FIU 20
Rest of the Slate, Part III
Arizona (2-1) at Stanford (1-2), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Arizona 31, Stanford 21
Sam Houston (0-2) at Houston (1-2), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Houston 20, Sam Houston 10
Appalachian State (2-1) at Wyoming (2-1), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Appalachian State 24, Wyoming 21
Colorado State (0-2) at Middle Tennessee (1-2), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Colorado State 27, MTSU 20
Nicholls (0-2) at Tulane (2-1), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Tulane 41, Nicholls 10
Southern Miss (1-2) at Arkansas State (1-2), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Southern Miss 28, Arkansas State 20
Nevada (0-3) at Texas State (2-1), 7 p.m. ET
Prediction: Texas State 31, Nevada 24
Mississippi State (2-1) at South Carolina (1-2), 7:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: South Carolina 28, Mississippi State 27
Minnesota (2-1) at Northwestern (1-2), 7:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Minnesota 27, Northwestern 14
Memphis (3-0) at Missouri (3-0), 7:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Missouri 29, Memphis 24
Akron (1-2) at Indiana (1-2), 7:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Indiana 31, Akron 17
Buffalo (0-3) at Louisiana (2-1), 7:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Louisiana 26, Buffalo 14
Central Florida (3-0) at Kansas State (2-1), 8 p.m. ET
Prediction: Kansas State 27, UCF 24
James Madison (3-0) at Utah State (1-2), 8 p.m. ET
Prediction: James Madison 28, Utah State 20
UNLV (2-1) at UTEP (1-3), 9 p.m. ET
Prediction: UTEP 23, UNLV 21
Kent State (1-2) at Fresno State (3-0), 10:30 p.m. ET
Prediction: Fresno State 38, Kent State 17
New Mexico State (2-2) at Hawaii (1-3), 11:59 p.m. ET
Prediction: Hawaii 31, New Mexico State 24