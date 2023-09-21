CFB

    College Football 2023: Week 4 Predictions for Every Game

    David KenyonFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 21, 2023

      Marvin Harrison Jr.
      Marvin Harrison Jr.Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      It's on.

      Do you believe your favorite team can bring home a conference title in 2023? Week 4 is the widespread start of league play. Do you think a certain team is a national championship contender? There's a decent chance it has a marquee game on Saturday.

      This, in short, is a beautiful weekend of college football. We have Florida State/Clemson in the ACC and Iowa/Penn State in the Big Ten as well as Colorado/Oregon in the Pac-12 and Ole Miss/Alabama in the SEC.

      Oh, and there's a top-10 nonconference showdown in South Bend between Ohio State and Notre Dame.

      It is so, so on.

      Block out your Saturday, good people, because the best weekend of the 2023 season to date is coming your way.

    AP Nos. 25-21

    1 of 8

      Trevor Etienne
      Trevor EtienneJames Gilbert/Getty Images

      Charlotte (1-2) at No. 25 Florida (2-1), 7 p.m. ET

      Following a huge upset of Tennessee, Florida has a prime opportunity for a nonconference win. Charlotte entered the fourth quarter with a lead on Maryland just two weeks ago, so the 49ers should not be underestimated. But the Gators will advance to 3-1 on the season.

      Prediction: Florida 37, Charlotte 13

      No. 24 Iowa (3-0) at No. 7 Penn State (3-0), 7:30 p.m. ET

      See No. 7 Penn State for prediction.

      UTSA (1-2) at No. 23 Tennessee (2-1), 4 p.m. ET

      In the preseason, this matchup looked like a potentially tricky game for Tennessee. However, UTSA will likely be without star quarterback Frank Harris for the second week in a row. Tennessee rolls to a much-needed bounce-back win.

      Prediction: Tennessee 41, UTSA 10

      No. 22 UCLA (3-0) at No. 11 Utah (3-0), 3:30 p.m. ET

      See No. 11 Utah for prediction.

      No. 14 Oregon State (3-0) at No. 21 Washington State (3-0), 7 p.m. ET

      See No. 14 Oregon State for prediction.

    AP Nos. 20-16

    2 of 8

      NORMAN, OKLAHOMA - SEPTEMBER 2: Head coach Brent Venables and quarterback Dillon Gabriel #8 lead the Oklahoma Sooners down the field before a game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 2, 2023 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 73-0. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)
      Brian Bahr/Getty Images

      No. 20 Miami (3-0) at Temple (2-1), 3:30 p.m. ET

      Especially if Florida State beats Clemson this weekend, Miami has a tremendous chance to compete for an ACC Championship Game appearance in 2023. Before the 'Canes open conference play, though, they travel to Temple for what should be a painless win. They shouldn't lose focus, but I can. Temple lost to Rutgers by 29 points in Week 2.

      Prediction: Miami 41, Temple 17

      No. 19 Colorado (3-0) at No. 10 Oregon (3-0), 3:30 p.m. ET

      See No. 10 Oregon for prediction.

      No. 18 Duke (3-0) at Connecticut (0-3), 3:30 p.m. ET

      Similar to ACC counterpart Miami, Duke should be headed for a straightforward victory on Saturday. UConn is more competitive than recent years but still hasn't cracked more than 17 points this season.

      Prediction: Duke 38, UConn 14

      No. 17 North Carolina (3-0) at Pitt (1-2), 8 p.m. ET

      Should we start panicking about Pitt? After falling to Cincinnati, the Panthers only scored six points in a loss to West Virginia. North Carolina's offense hasn't really impressed yet, and road games are always a recipe for an upset. But I don't trust this version of Pitt right now.

      Prediction: North Carolina 34, Pitt 20

      No. 16 Oklahoma (3-0) at Cincinnati (2-1), Noon ET

      Cincinnati may be in for a rude welcome in its home Big 12 opener. Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel has guided the Sooners to 534 yards and 55.7 points per game, showing off a brand of explosiveness that will be difficult for UC to contain. However, the Bearcats have tallied six takeaways so far. If they steal one or two possessions, it could get interesting.

      Prediction: Oklahoma 41, Cincinnati 24

    AP Nos. 15-11

    3 of 8

      Jaxson Dart
      Jaxson DartKevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      No. 15 Ole Miss (3-0) at No. 13 Alabama (2-1), 3:30 p.m. ET

      See No. 13 Alabama for prediction.

      No. 14 Oregon State (3-0) at No. 21 Washington State (3-0), 7 p.m. ET

      Want to compete for a conference title in a crowded Pac-12? Gotta have this one. Clemson transfer DJ Uiagalelei has captured much of the attention paid to OSU, but the Beavers have been quietly stingy on defense. They may need a clutch stop to survive a trip to Pullman.

      Prediction: Oregon State 27, Washington State 24

      No. 15 Ole Miss (3-0) at No. 13 Alabama (2-1), 3:30 p.m. ET

      Feeling the pressure of a fading dynasty, Alabama has returned to Jalen Milroe as the starting quarterback. Switching after one loss seemed like a panicked move anyway, and the Crimson Tide looked awful at USF. In my view, the carousel is going to cost Bama in a jarring loss to a balanced, explosive Ole Miss offense.

      Prediction: Ole Miss 29, Alabama 24

      Arkansas (2-1) at No. 12 LSU (2-1), 7 p.m. ET

      As the Razorbacks await the return of star running back Raheim Sanders, they're at a tough deficit in this matchup. LSU has shaken off that opening loss to Florida State and just pounded Mississippi State in its own building. LSU cruises to another SEC victory.

      Prediction: LSU 38, Arkansas 17

      No. 22 UCLA (3-0) at No. 11 Utah (3-0), 3:30 p.m. ET

      Week 4 may finally bring the season debut of Utah quarterback Cam Rising. In this matchup more than any before, though, his availability is key. Nate Johnson has done an admirable job recently, but UCLA has surrendered only 3.9 yards per snap. If Rising plays, I'll lean toward Utah. If not, flip the prediction in UCLA's favor.

      Prediction: Utah 23, UCLA 20

    AP Nos. 10-6

    4 of 8

      Sam Hartman
      Sam HartmanLance King/Getty Images

      No. 19 Colorado (3-0) at No. 10 Oregon (3-0), 3:30 p.m. ET

      Thanks to an offense averaging 41.3 points per game, Colorado is capable of hanging around in any game. Two major problems, however, are CU ranks 121st in yards allowed per carry and 130th in tackles for loss allowed per game. Oregon, which is ranked second nationally at 6.8 yards per rushing attempt, is particularly built to capitalize on the latter weakness and hand the Buffs their first loss.

      Prediction: Oregon 48, Colorado 38

      No. 6 Ohio State (3-0) at No. 9 Notre Dame (3-0), 7:30 p.m. ET

      See No. 6 Ohio State for prediction.

      Cal (2-1) at No. 8 Washington (3-0), 10:30 p.m. ET

      The good news for Cal is the defense has snagged at least one interception in all three games. The bad news is none of North Texas, Auburn and Idaho are like Washington's relentless passing attack. Cal might snag a takeaway or two, but Michael Penix Jr. will continue building an interesting Heisman resume.

      Prediction: Washington 45, Cal 21

      No. 24 Iowa (3-0) at No. 7 Penn State (3-0), 7:30 p.m. ET

      In a battle of premier defenses, Iowa enters at a major disadvantage. Short of a non-offensive score or two—and, hey, I'd never completely rule it out with Iowa's defense—the Hawkeyes simply are not threatening. Penn State might not score much, but it doesn't need to score often to win.

      Prediction: Penn State 24, Iowa 10

      No. 6 Ohio State (3-0) at No. 9 Notre Dame (3-0), 7:30 p.m. ET

      The fascinating part of this showdown is that Notre Dame's offense and Ohio State's defense—while both outstanding so far—have hardly been tested. Under the bright lights, which unit wins out? Red-zone touchdown rate is regularly a key factor in these matchups, and ND enters the contest with a scorching 86.7 clip. Notre Dame springs the upset.

      Prediction: Notre Dame 27, Ohio State 23

    AP Nos. 5-1

    5 of 8

      Caleb Williams
      Caleb WilliamsJayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

      No. 5 USC (2-0) at Arizona State (1-2), 10:30 p.m. ET

      Arizona State, man. This poor offense. Freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada is sidelined for at least a month and may redshirt. Trenton Bourguet and Drew Pyne exited the Week 3 loss to Fresno State with injuries, leaving the Sun Devils down to fourth-stringer Jacob Conover. Oh, and now ASU hosts USC and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Fun!

      Prediction: USC 52, Arizona State 14

      No. 4 Florida State (3-0) at Clemson (2-1), Noon ET

      Florida State nearly squandered a big lead at Boston College last weekend, so the 'Noles aren't entering their biggest game of the season on a hot streak. Still, the lulls of Clemson's offense are concerning enough to not pick the upset. FSU ends its seven-year skid in the series.

      Prediction: Florida State 30, Clemson 23

      No. 3 Texas (3-0) at Baylor (1-2), 7:30 p.m. ET

      Waco has become a shiplap-paneled house of horrors for the Longhorns, who have dropped four of the last six trips to Baylor. After surviving a scare against Wyoming last Saturday, though, Texas will add another win opposite a BU team without quarterback Blake Shapen.

      Prediction: Texas 31, Baylor 13

      Rutgers (3-0) at No. 2 Michigan (3-0), Noon ET

      Look at Rutgers! Comfortable wins against Northwestern, Temple and Virginia Tech have put the Scarlet Knights on a legitimate track for bowl eligibility. October is an absolutely critical month for that chase, though. It's a fun storyline to follow, but Rutgers' unbeaten record will disappear in Ann Arbor as Jim Harbaugh returns to the Michigan sideline.

      Prediction: Michigan 41, Rutgers 14

      UAB (1-2) at No. 1 Georgia (3-0), 7:30 p.m. ET

      Georgia opened SEC action with a shaky 24-14 victory over South Carolina last weekend. Fortunately for the Dawgs, they have a chance to reset before continuing with conference play. The trip to Auburn looms next Saturday, but UGA will put together a blowout win first.

      Prediction: Georgia 48, UAB 10

    Rest of the Slate, Part I

    6 of 8

      Devin Leary
      Devin LearyAndy Lyons/Getty Images

      Georgia State (3-0) at Coastal Carolina (2-1), Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Coastal Carolina 31, Georgia State 28

      Wisconsin (2-1) at Purdue (1-2), Friday, 7 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Wisconsin 27, Purdue 17

      North Carolina State (2-1) at Virginia (0-3), Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET
      Prediction: NC State 24, Virginia 16

      Boise State (1-2) at San Diego State (2-2), Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Boise State 31, SDSU 17

      Air Force (3-0) at San Jose State (1-3), Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Air Force 28, SJSU 24

      Army (2-1) at Syracuse (3-0), Noon ET
      Prediction: Syracuse 33, Army 17

      Auburn (3-0) at Texas A&M (2-1), Noon ET
      Prediction: Texas A&M 34, Auburn 27

      Kentucky (3-0) at Vanderbilt (2-2), Noon ET
      Prediction: Kentucky 38, Vanderbilt 21

      SMU (2-1) at TCU (2-1), Noon ET
      Prediction: TCU 34, SMU 24

      Virginia Tech (1-2) at Marshall (2-0), Noon ET
      Prediction: Marshall 23, Virginia Tech 20

      Western Kentucky (2-1) at Troy (1-2), Noon ET
      Prediction: Western Kentucky 31, Troy 24

      Tulsa (1-2) at Northern Illinois (1-2), Noon ET
      Prediction: NIU 27, Tulsa 23

      Western Michigan (1-2) at Toledo (2-1), 1:30 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Toledo 38, Western Michigan 14

      Georgia Southern (2-1) at Ball State (1-2), 2 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Georgia Southern 36, Ball State 24

    Rest of the Slate, Part II

    7 of 8

      Tyler Shough
      Tyler ShoughJohn E. Moore III/Getty Images

      Maryland (3-0) at Michigan State (2-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Maryland 38, Michigan State 17

      BYU (3-0) at Kansas (3-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Kansas 27, BYU 24

      Texas Tech (1-2) at West Virginia (2-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Texas Tech 31, West Virginia 23

      Boston College (1-2) at Louisville (3-0), 3:30 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Louisville 41, Boston College 24

      Florida Atlantic (1-2) at Illinois (1-2), 3:30 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Illinois 34, FAU 17

      Louisiana Tech (2-2) at Nebraska (1-2), 3:30 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Nebraska 27, Louisiana Tech 16

      Ohio (3-1) at Bowling Green (1-2), 3:30 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Ohio 28, Bowling Green 14

      New Mexico (1-2) at Massachusetts (1-3), 3:30 p.m. ET
      Prediction: UMass 26, New Mexico 21

      Texas A&M-Commerce (0-2) at Old Dominion (1-2), 3:30 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Old Dominion 48, TAMU-Commerce 7

      Delaware State (0-3) at Miami (Ohio) (2-1), 3:30 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Miami 45, Delaware State 10

      Oklahoma State (2-1) at Iowa State (1-2), 3:30 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Iowa State 17, Oklahoma State 13

      Rice (2-1) at South Florida (1-2), 4 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Rice 24, USF 23

      Central Michigan (1-2) at South Alabama (2-1), 5 p.m. ET
      Prediction: South Alabama 38, Central Michigan 17

      Eastern Michigan (2-1) at Jacksonville State (2-1), 5 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Eastern Michigan 26, JSU 21

      Gardner-Webb (1-2) at East Carolina (0-3), 6 p.m. ET
      Prediction: East Carolina 44, Gardner-Webb 21

      Georgia Tech (1-2) at Wake Forest (3-0), 6:30 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Wake Forest 31, Georgia Tech 24

      Liberty (3-0) at Florida International (3-1), 6:30 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Liberty 34, FIU 20

    Rest of the Slate, Part III

    8 of 8

      COLUMBIA, MO - SEPTEMBER 09: Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) hands off to Missouri Tigers running back Cody Schrader (7) during a non conference game between the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders and the Missouri Tigers held on Saturday Sep 09, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia MO. (Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
      Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Arizona (2-1) at Stanford (1-2), 7 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Arizona 31, Stanford 21

      Sam Houston (0-2) at Houston (1-2), 7 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Houston 20, Sam Houston 10

      Appalachian State (2-1) at Wyoming (2-1), 7 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Appalachian State 24, Wyoming 21

      Colorado State (0-2) at Middle Tennessee (1-2), 7 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Colorado State 27, MTSU 20

      Nicholls (0-2) at Tulane (2-1), 7 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Tulane 41, Nicholls 10

      Southern Miss (1-2) at Arkansas State (1-2), 7 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Southern Miss 28, Arkansas State 20

      Nevada (0-3) at Texas State (2-1), 7 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Texas State 31, Nevada 24

      Mississippi State (2-1) at South Carolina (1-2), 7:30 p.m. ET
      Prediction: South Carolina 28, Mississippi State 27

      Minnesota (2-1) at Northwestern (1-2), 7:30 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Minnesota 27, Northwestern 14

      Memphis (3-0) at Missouri (3-0), 7:30 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Missouri 29, Memphis 24

      Akron (1-2) at Indiana (1-2), 7:30 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Indiana 31, Akron 17

      Buffalo (0-3) at Louisiana (2-1), 7:30 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Louisiana 26, Buffalo 14

      Central Florida (3-0) at Kansas State (2-1), 8 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Kansas State 27, UCF 24

      James Madison (3-0) at Utah State (1-2), 8 p.m. ET
      Prediction: James Madison 28, Utah State 20

      UNLV (2-1) at UTEP (1-3), 9 p.m. ET
      Prediction: UTEP 23, UNLV 21

      Kent State (1-2) at Fresno State (3-0), 10:30 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Fresno State 38, Kent State 17

      New Mexico State (2-2) at Hawaii (1-3), 11:59 p.m. ET
      Prediction: Hawaii 31, New Mexico State 24

