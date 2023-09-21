College Football 2023: Week 4 Predictions for Every Game

4 of 8

No. 19 Colorado (3-0) at No. 10 Oregon (3-0), 3:30 p.m. ET



Thanks to an offense averaging 41.3 points per game, Colorado is capable of hanging around in any game. Two major problems, however, are CU ranks 121st in yards allowed per carry and 130th in tackles for loss allowed per game. Oregon, which is ranked second nationally at 6.8 yards per rushing attempt, is particularly built to capitalize on the latter weakness and hand the Buffs their first loss.

Prediction: Oregon 48, Colorado 38

Cal (2-1) at No. 8 Washington (3-0), 10:30 p.m. ET

The good news for Cal is the defense has snagged at least one interception in all three games. The bad news is none of North Texas, Auburn and Idaho are like Washington's relentless passing attack. Cal might snag a takeaway or two, but Michael Penix Jr. will continue building an interesting Heisman resume.

Prediction: Washington 45, Cal 21

No. 24 Iowa (3-0) at No. 7 Penn State (3-0), 7:30 p.m. ET



In a battle of premier defenses, Iowa enters at a major disadvantage. Short of a non-offensive score or two—and, hey, I'd never completely rule it out with Iowa's defense—the Hawkeyes simply are not threatening. Penn State might not score much, but it doesn't need to score often to win.

Prediction: Penn State 24, Iowa 10

No. 6 Ohio State (3-0) at No. 9 Notre Dame (3-0), 7:30 p.m. ET



The fascinating part of this showdown is that Notre Dame's offense and Ohio State's defense—while both outstanding so far—have hardly been tested. Under the bright lights, which unit wins out? Red-zone touchdown rate is regularly a key factor in these matchups, and ND enters the contest with a scorching 86.7 clip. Notre Dame springs the upset.