Bayern Munich's Harry Kane Agrees to Historic Contract with Fanatics

Bayern Munich star and England international Harry Kane agreed to a memorabilia deal with Fanatics.

Kane is the first British athlete to sign such a contract. Through the partnership, Fanatics will be the sole outlet for his autographed memorabilia, and the company will sell match-worn apparel as well.

"I'm thrilled to announce my new exclusive memorabilia partnership with Fanatics, who is the renowned, innovative leader in this space," Kane said. "This partnership will allow me to share some of my most incredible career memories and experiences with sports fans across the globe."

The 30-year-old is one of the most prolific forwards in Premier League history. His 213 goals across 317 appearances are second all time behind Alan Shearer, and he's a three-time winner of the Golden Boot, which goes to the top goalscorer each year.

Kane moved from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich over the summer, commanding the third-largest transfer fee (£100 million) of the window. He has hit the ground in Bavaria with three goals and one assist through his first three Bundesliga appearances.

Kane's impressive record has carried over to the national team. In 86 appearances with the Three Lions, he has 59 goals and 15 assists. He moved ahead of Wayne Rooney in March to become highest-scoring English player ever at international level.