Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi Excite Fans with Goals as USA Beats Oman in Friendly

Carlos Gonzalez/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

The United States men's national team has a battle brewing at striker.

Both Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi scored for the USMNT in a comfortable 4-0 win over Oman on Tuesday night.

Oman gifted the United States a pair of goals as well, as Brenden Aaronson's mediocre free kick somehow found its way through both the wall and goalkeeper before an Oman own-goal later in the contest.

But the story is the mounting battle Balogun and Pepi for the No. 9 role. It's now two goals in four games for the Monaco man, while Pepi has found the back of the net six times in his past six appearances.

And USMNT fans on social media were loving the sudden wealth at striker after the game:

For years, it felt as though the United States was searching for a reliable and clinical No. 9. Players like Jozy Altidore, Chris Wondolowski and Gyasi Zardes didn't scratch the itch, and the position was a continued concern after this past winter's World Cup.

Pepi had fallen out of favor before Qatar and Balogun hadn't pledged his allegiances to the country at that point, leaving players like Josh Sargent and Haji Wright to handle the position. They combined for one goal in four games.

Balogun (22) and Pepi (19) offer far more promise. Granted, context still matters—Oman is not a top opponent, and the United States probably should have pushed even more goals across the line.

But the United States now has a pair of really intriguing strikers at its disposal who appear locked in a battle for the starting role. Paired with the talent on the wings and in the midfield, the future appears to be bright for this group.