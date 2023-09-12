Report: Players for MLS's Revolution Refuse to Train After Bruce Arena's Resignation

Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

New England Revolution players refused to train on Tuesday following the resignation of manager Bruce Arena, per The Athletic's Pablo Maurer and Tom Bogert.

Arena resigned on Saturday after New England's 1-1 draw against Minnesota United. He had been the subject of a nearly six-week investigation commissioned by MLS to look into allegations of "inappropriate and insensitive" remarks. MLS said in a statement Saturday that the investigation "confirmed certain of these allegations" and if Arena wanted to work in the league again, he'd have to file a petition with commissioner Don Garber.

Arena, who had been on administrative leave since Aug. 1, was replaced on an interim basis by assistant coach Richie Williams. Maurer and Bogert reported on Saturday that complaints by Williams were part of the investigation into Arena's behavior.

Maurer and Bogert stated Tuesday that New England's "locker room has been fractured over the investigation into Arena." On Monday, team president Brian Bilello sent an email saying there would be a mandatory meeting prior to Tuesday's training session. Players reportedly "demanded more information on the investigation that led to Arena's resignation."

They were then granted extra time with the entire coaching staff after feeling unsatisfied with the answers. Williams was asked in that meeting about his reported involvement in the investigation, and he said he was unable to comment.

Revolution interim sporting director Curt Onalfo reportedly met with "a number of" senior players to "further discuss concerns surrounding Williams' continuing leadership of the club." A source told Maurer and Bogert that "a decision on a potential coaching change could be made as early as this week."

In addition to his apparently fractured relationship with the players, Williams reportedly also isn't on good terms with Revolution assistant coaches Shalrie Joseph and Dave van den Bergh. Both of them "have publicly expressed their support for Arena," while Williams and Joseph "have clashed repeatedly, with the two having to be physically separated on one occasion last season."

For his part, Williams said during his press conference on Tuesday that the decision not to train on Tuesday was a collective one.

"We didn't have training today as we had a bunch of meetings between players, coaches and management," he said. "The length of the meetings and what was discussed we decided as a group, collectively, that we wouldn't have training today and we'd be out tomorrow."

The Revolution will face the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.