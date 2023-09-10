Yankees' Jasson Domínguez Diagnosed with Torn UCL Injury; Surgery Not Scheduled Yet

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Yankees rookie outfielder Jasson Domínguez has a torn UCL, manager Aaron Boone told reporters Sunday.

Boone added that recovery time for the injury is typically 9-10 months.

ESPN's Jeff Passan provided more details on the injury:

The young player was initially scratched from Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. The team announced that he would not be in the lineup as a result of right elbow inflammation.

He was originally slated to hit 3rd and patrol center field. The team shifted Isiah Kiner-Falefa from third base to right field and inserted Oswald Cabrera into the lineup and to play third base.

Domínguez was called up September 1 and has hit .258 with four home runs and seven RBIs thus far. He is listed as a top prospect for the team but possesses significantly more hype than that after being highly sought-after international free agent.

The 20-year-old obviously has a long way to go to reach those heights but the Yankees surely have hoped that he can provide an exciting spark to a team that has otherwise had a lost season. The Yankees are 70-72 and currently sit in last place in the AL East. They nine games out of a wild card spot and it appears that seeing what the future holds with players like Domínguez is the main focus.

The extent of his discomfort is not known but the team will hope he can return to the lineup soon and build some momentum ahead of a high-expectations year in 2024.