    Jasson Dominguez's Home Run in 1st Yankees At-Bat Has Twitter in Awe

    Jack MurraySeptember 2, 2023

    CLEARWATER, FL - FEBRUARY 25: New York Yankees Outfielder Jasson Dominguez (89) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a homerun during the spring training game between the New York Yankees and the Philadelphia Phillies on February 25, 2023 at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    It did not take long for Jasson Dominguez to show MLB exactly what he can do with the bat.

    The 20-year-old made his debut for the New York Yankees Friday and was tasked with facing three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander in his first at-bat. It's safe to say that Dominguez was not intimidated.

    B/R Walk-Off @BRWalkoff

    JASSON DOMINGUEZ.<br><br>WELCOME TO THE SHOW 👽 <a href="https://twitter.com/Yankees?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Yankees</a> <a href="https://t.co/mbMwtgB1B7">pic.twitter.com/mbMwtgB1B7</a>

    The star prospect launched an opposite field home run on the second pitch he faced, extending the Yankees lead to 2-0 over the Houston Astros. While this feat is impressive on its own, what is most intriguing is that the moment sparked a look into the future for Yankees fans.

    Dominguez is listed as a top-100 prospect and the No. 2 prospect in the Yankees system. He was an incredibly hyped up prospect when he signed with the team as an international free agent in 2019 and has drawn comparisons to players like Bo Jackson, Mickey Mantle and Mike Trout.

    His debut has been highly anticipated and fans on social media were quick to celebrate the excellent start to his MLB career.

    Katie Sharp @ktsharp

    Jasson Dominguez is the youngest Yankee to homer in his first MLB game

    rhiannon @rhirufo

    Jasson dominguez first ab being a homer against verlander just made my entire week

    Ruben Teixeira @TeixeiraCTB

    That Jasson Dominguez HR will be on repeat maybe 200-300 times tonight

    Captain #FireCashman @quadruple_play

    Jasson Dominguez hitting a homer in his first at bat <a href="https://t.co/1ki6VOfquS">pic.twitter.com/1ki6VOfquS</a>

    Jorge L. Rios S. @JORGERIOSS

    Jasson Domínguez 💥🚀🚀⚾ 1st time at bat in MLB, 1st homer...wow 👋😊 welcome my friend <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RepBX?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RepBX</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yankees?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yankees</a>

    MLB @MLB

    Jasson Domínguez has landed. 👽 <a href="https://t.co/UDnWKwQeFi">pic.twitter.com/UDnWKwQeFi</a>

    Nick @Nick_0305_

    What a moment. First home run against Verlander of all people in his very first at bat. The Martian is gonna be special. Jasson Dominguez has all the hype in the world and he might live up to it. <a href="https://t.co/3yF9y3qOeu">https://t.co/3yF9y3qOeu</a>

    Yankeeslife87 @yankeeslife87

    Welcome to the Big Leagues for Jasson Dominguez how is that for his first AB!!!!!! <a href="https://t.co/tTVegYM60B">https://t.co/tTVegYM60B</a>

    Jake Asman @JakeAsman

    Not a bad first career AB by Jasson Dominguez… <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yankees?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yankees</a> <a href="https://t.co/LwERVOjD4v">pic.twitter.com/LwERVOjD4v</a>

    Gino Zarrillo @GinoZarrillo

    Jasson Dominguez is the most hyped Yankees prospect of his generation. He was getting compared to Bo Jackson, Mike Trout and MICKEY MANTLE at 16 years old. And with the first swing of his career, he goes yard off Justin Verlander.<br><br>Welcome to The Show, kid. <a href="https://t.co/iG2HRgJsVQ">https://t.co/iG2HRgJsVQ</a>

    Chris Lee @ChrisLee1515

    -Aaron Judge homers first big league AB<br>-Jasson Dominguez homers first big league AB<br>W

    Dennis DeVivo @TheRealDeViv

    Oppo Taco off a Brand Name in Verlander. We all gonna remember that! Congrats Jasson Dominguez!!!!!!

    Drew @AndrewMindes1

    Jasson Dominguez is the best baseball player ever

    Dominguez has hit .265 with 15 home runs and 76 RBIs in 118 games across AA and AAA in 2023 and now joins a Yankee team that is desperate for excitement.

    The Bronx Bombers are in last place in the AL East at 65-69. Adding players like Dominguez to the fold could renew some interest in the team in the midst of a lost season.