Jasson Dominguez's Home Run in 1st Yankees At-Bat Has Twitter in Awe

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It did not take long for Jasson Dominguez to show MLB exactly what he can do with the bat.

The 20-year-old made his debut for the New York Yankees Friday and was tasked with facing three-time Cy Young winner Justin Verlander in his first at-bat. It's safe to say that Dominguez was not intimidated.

The star prospect launched an opposite field home run on the second pitch he faced, extending the Yankees lead to 2-0 over the Houston Astros. While this feat is impressive on its own, what is most intriguing is that the moment sparked a look into the future for Yankees fans.

Dominguez is listed as a top-100 prospect and the No. 2 prospect in the Yankees system. He was an incredibly hyped up prospect when he signed with the team as an international free agent in 2019 and has drawn comparisons to players like Bo Jackson, Mickey Mantle and Mike Trout.

His debut has been highly anticipated and fans on social media were quick to celebrate the excellent start to his MLB career.

Dominguez has hit .265 with 15 home runs and 76 RBIs in 118 games across AA and AAA in 2023 and now joins a Yankee team that is desperate for excitement.

The Bronx Bombers are in last place in the AL East at 65-69. Adding players like Dominguez to the fold could renew some interest in the team in the midst of a lost season.