B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 2

Through two weeks of the 2023 college football season, we have an uncomfortable situation on our hands.

Florida State demanded a spot on the national radar during its opening triumph, and Texas just presented a compelling case to join the party with a victory over Alabama. As if that's not enough, Miami earned an impressive win against Texas A&M.

Bleacher Report's post-Week 2 awards may as well be renamed the "We're Back!" edition of the season.

Along with highlighting Texas and Miami, though, this weekend review also wanders into the weeds of the sport. That journey includes a look at a lower-division clash with one of the most remarkable touchdowns I've ever seen. And that is not hyperbole.

