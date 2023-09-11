B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 2September 11, 2023
B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 2
Through two weeks of the 2023 college football season, we have an uncomfortable situation on our hands.
Florida State demanded a spot on the national radar during its opening triumph, and Texas just presented a compelling case to join the party with a victory over Alabama. As if that's not enough, Miami earned an impressive win against Texas A&M.
Bleacher Report's post-Week 2 awards may as well be renamed the "We're Back!" edition of the season.
Along with highlighting Texas and Miami, though, this weekend review also wanders into the weeds of the sport. That journey includes a look at a lower-division clash with one of the most remarkable touchdowns I've ever seen. And that is not hyperbole.
Take it away, Russell Wilson: Let's ride!
Team of the Week: Texas Longhorns
It appears Alabama may have a quarterback problem. Texas, on the other hand, is seemingly headed for a top-five ranking thanks to a rising star in Quinn Ewers.
While the Longhorns dispatched the Tide 34-24, Ewers passed for 349 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers. Beyond the numbers, though, the more important takeaway is how he relentlessly attacked the Alabama defense—and hardly made a single mistake.
Of course, he didn't do it alone.
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian offered a clear reminder of his offensive genius, and the Longhorns' pass-catching corps held up their end. Ja'Tavion Sanders had five receptions for 114 yards, while AD Mitchell reeled in three passes for 78 yards and two scores. Xavier Worthy added five catches for 75 yards and a touchdown.
On the defensive side, Jahdae Barron and Jerrin Thompson both snagged an interception. Those takeaways led to 10 crucial points, the final margin of the Horns' big upset.
Texas has a difficult road ahead, but fans are officially starting to dream about the College Football Playoff.
Luckiest Play: Colorado Mesa's Lineman TD
As a general rule, B/R's Weekly Awards are focused on the Football Bowl Subdivision. But this is too good to not share.
Division II program Colorado Mesa traveled to San Diego and pulled off a 28-21 upset over the FCS squad. While the result is not necessarily memorable, CMU might find itself immortalized in rare touchdown lore.
Colorado Mesa attempted a trick play, and it seemed to fail miserably. Running back Gianni Hurd tried to lateral the ball to receiver Trevin Edwards, but a defender's hit redirected the pitch. CMU lineman Cooper Mumford picked up the ball, sprinted left and decided to throw it.
What an intelligent—or perhaps incredibly lucky—decision.
On the first snap in overtime, CMU quarterback Gavin Herberg hit Edwards for a 25-yard touchdown.
San Diego, which suspended about half of its roster because of a hazing incident, failed to answer and lost 28-21.
Unluckiest Play: Ball State's Interception
As if a MAC program needs any help losing to the nation's No. 1 team, Ball State watched its minimal hopes of competing with Georgia take an eye-rolling hit in the second quarter.
While trailing 14-0, quarterback Kadin Semonza whipped a pass toward Maximus Webster. The freshman tight end believed he was blocking on an apparent run-pass option, and the ball ricocheted off Webster's right leg and into the waiting arms of Chaz Chambliss.
That bounce? Against that opponent? Just brutal.
Georgia, which scored two snaps later to take a 21-0 lead, ultimately rolled to a comfortable 45-3 victory.
Breakout of the Week: Miami Hurricanes
If you watched the first quarter of this contest, you might have had a simple takeaway: Miami is giving this one away.
On the opening drive, the Hurricanes had a punt blocked. Soon after, they mishandled a punt and effectively gifted Texas A&M a second touchdown for a 17-7 lead. Throw in a missed field goal—although it was a 54-yard attempt—and Miami's special teams had an atrocious first half.
But the 'Canes bounced back in a big way.
Tyler Van Dyke threw for 374 yards and five touchdowns, hitting Xavier Restrepo six times for 126 yards and tossing three scores to Jacolby George. The offensive explosion—along with Brashard Smith's 98-yard kick return for a touchdown—led Miami to a 48-33 triumph.
Miami trudged to a 5-7 record in Mario Cristobal's debut season and dropped five straight games at home. Knocking off Texas A&M, though, has legitimized what the coach is hoping to build in Coral Gables.
Buzzkill of the Week: Arizona Wildcats
USC cruised to a victory in Week 0, and every Pac-12 program kicked off September with a win. The conference improved to 17-0 as Utah, Colorado, Washington and Oregon all picked up victories in Week 2.
When people say football is a game of inches, though, Arizona can attest to that frustrating reality.
The Wildcats went to overtime with Mississippi State, which opened the extra session with a touchdown. Three incompletions later, Arizona faced a 4th-and-10. Its protection quickly broke down in front of Jayden de Laura, who retreated 20 yards before sprinting up the left sideline.
As a MSU defender missed him around the 25-yard line, it seemed de Laura may have a chance at an improbable conversion. He tumbled across the 15, and the side judge marked him right on the line.
Officials went to the replay monitor, though, and found the quarterback had touched the ground about a half-yard shy of the marker.
And suddenly, the Pac-12 was perfect no more.
Marathon of the Week: Purdue Outlasts Weather, VT
Ah, yes, the classic nine-hour matchup. Definitely what we expected from Purdue and Virginia Tech.
The noon kickoff proved problematic in Blacksburg, which endured heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The nonconference clash entered a weather delay at 12:48 p.m. ET.
And then, we waited...and waited and waited.
Five hours and 27 minutes later, Purdue and Virginia Tech resumed play. The first quarter officially ended just shy of 6:30 p.m., and the marathon game finally hit triple-zeroes about three hours later.
Unfortunately, somebody had to lose. That inglorious honor went to Virginia Tech, which climbed out of 17-0 hole but surrendered a fourth-quarter touchdown to lose 24-17 and see Ryan Walters pick up his first career win as Purdue coach.
Best of the Rest: Week 2
Old Friend of the Week: Rice Quarterback JT Daniels
JT Daniels committed to USC as a 5-star in the 2018 class. He threw 14 touchdowns as a true freshman and entered 2019 with considerable hype. However, an ACL injury and Kedon Slovis' emergence led to a fascinating story that meandered through Georgia, West Virginia and now Rice. Daniels propelled the Owls to a 43-41 upset of Big 12 team Houston in Week 2, throwing for 401 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
Survival of the Week: Akron's Miracle Win
On a day when three FBS programs fell to FCS schools, Akron escaped a similar result. With a minute left in regulation, Morgan State held a 21-17 lead and had a chance to burn most of the clock. On 3rd-and-9, though, Akron lineman CJ Nunnally IV chased down J.J. Davis and forced a fumble. Bryan McCoy picked it up, ran 13 yards for an improbable score and handed the Zips a 24-21 win.
Golf Clap of the Week: Wazzu Upsets Wisconsin
Amid an uncertain status as a power-conference team, Washington State again took down Wisconsin. Last season, the Cougars went to Madison and pulled out a 17-14 victory. This time, they won 31-22 in front of the hometown crowd. My applause doesn't mean much as WSU figures out its future, but good on you, Coogs.