Marvin Harrison Jr. Hyped as 'H.I.M.' By LeBron James, Fans in OSU's Win Over YSU

Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images

After making a limited impact in No. 5 Ohio State's season-opening win over Indiana, superstar wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. went off in a 35-7 victory against Youngstown State on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

The son of Indianapolis Colts legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison had his way with OSU's FCS opponent this week, erupting for seven catches, 160 yards and two touchdowns.

Harrison had just two receptions for 18 yards last weekend, but quarterback Kyle McCord got him involved early against YSU, and they connected on a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter from 71 and 39 yards out:

LeBron James, who is a Los Angeles Lakers star, the NBA's all-time leading scorer and a noted Buckeyes fan, talked Harrison up on X, formerly known as Twitter, by referring to the talented wideout as "H.I.M."

King James was far from the only one to hype up Harrison on X, as multiple accounts celebrated the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft and Heisman Trophy candidate:

With Ohio State up big, Harrison played sparingly in the second half, and the Buckeyes essentially took the air out of the ball by running it.

Harrison burst onto the scene last season with 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns, quickly putting himself in the conversation for being the best player in college football.

Ohio State has produced top-flight wideouts like clockwork over the past several seasons, and Harrison is arguably the best of the bunch, as he produced his fifth game with at least 100 yards and two touchdowns since last season, per ESPN Stats & Info:

While the level of competition wasn't particularly high against Youngstown State, it was perhaps exactly what Harrison and the Ohio State offense needed to get on track.

Last week against Indiana, the Buckeyes were not as explosive as usual in a 23-3 win, although a learning curve was to be expected in McCord's first game as the starting quarterback.

Devin Brown saw some action under center Saturday for the Buckeyes, but McCord started and did the bulk of the damage, throwing for 258 yards and three touchdowns on 14-of-20 passing.

McCord and Harrison were high school teammates at St. Joseph's Preparatory School in Philadelphia, and now that their on-field connection is firing on all cylinders, it could spell bad news for the rest of the Big Ten this season.

Since Michigan's Desmond Howard won the award in 1991, Alabama's DeVonta Smith is the only wideout to secure the Heisman Trophy, accomplishing the feat in 2020.

If Harrison can make what he did against Youngstown State the norm, he has a chance to enter that elite company.

Harrison and the Buckeyes will be back in action next week for a home meeting with Western Kentucky, followed by their toughest test of the season thus far on Sept. 23 when they go on the road to face Notre Dame.