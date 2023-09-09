X

    Marvin Harrison Jr. Hyped as 'H.I.M.' By LeBron James, Fans in OSU's Win Over YSU

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 9, 2023

    COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 9: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes high fives Julian Fleming #4 after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Youngstown State Penguins at Ohio Stadium on September 9, 2023 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)
    Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images

    After making a limited impact in No. 5 Ohio State's season-opening win over Indiana, superstar wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. went off in a 35-7 victory against Youngstown State on Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

    The son of Indianapolis Colts legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison had his way with OSU's FCS opponent this week, erupting for seven catches, 160 yards and two touchdowns.

    Harrison had just two receptions for 18 yards last weekend, but quarterback Kyle McCord got him involved early against YSU, and they connected on a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter from 71 and 39 yards out:

    Big Ten Football @B1Gfootball

    We understand they may have done this a time or two in high school. 😏<a href="https://twitter.com/kylemccord16?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kylemccord16</a> ↗️ <a href="https://twitter.com/MarvHarrisonJr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarvHarrisonJr</a> = <a href="https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OhioStateFB</a> TD 🙌<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/BigTenNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BigTenNetwork</a> <a href="https://t.co/dLv92VTOz6">pic.twitter.com/dLv92VTOz6</a>

    Big Ten Football @B1Gfootball

    Again‼️<br><br>Kyle McCord finds Marvin Harrison Jr. for their second TD connection of the first quarter.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/BigTenNetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BigTenNetwork</a> <a href="https://t.co/pwmpJrhcZF">pic.twitter.com/pwmpJrhcZF</a>

    LeBron James, who is a Los Angeles Lakers star, the NBA's all-time leading scorer and a noted Buckeyes fan, talked Harrison up on X, formerly known as Twitter, by referring to the talented wideout as "H.I.M."

    LeBron James @KingJames

    Marvin Harrison Jr!!! H.I.M. 18 for 6 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBuckeyes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBuckeyes</a>🌰

    King James was far from the only one to hype up Harrison on X, as multiple accounts celebrated the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft and Heisman Trophy candidate:

    Pete Nakos @Pete_Nakos96

    Marvin Harrison Jr. reminding the country why he's the top receiver in the nation.

    Milan Jordan @milanjordan

    Marvin Harrison, Jr has as many TD catches in the first quarter today as he had total receptions in the entire game last week. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Buckeyes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Buckeyes</a>

    Jeff Hoak @JeffHoak1

    Marvin Harrison Jr. just blowing through this defense 😅😅

    Colb @___Colb___

    Whoever gets to draft Marvin Harrison Jr. is going to be unbelievably happy.

    Ohio State Commenter 1-0 @TheStickerShopx

    People tried to say he's not a top ten talent after last week 🥱🥱🥱

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Marvin Harrison Jr. has 4 catches, 122 YDs and 2 TDs in the 1Q <a href="https://t.co/hY1Wok5nGM">pic.twitter.com/hY1Wok5nGM</a>

    REALBUCFAN77💯 @Gobucs1977Ph

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Buckeyes?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Buckeyes</a> are starting to Roll🏈 Marvin Harrison Jr is a Beast 💯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBucks</a>

    Pickswise @Pickswise

    Marvin Harrison Jr. in the FIRST QUARTER:<br><br>- 4 catches <br>- 122 YDs <br>- 2 TDs <br><br>DAWG <a href="https://t.co/LOrCohoshP">pic.twitter.com/LOrCohoshP</a>

    MartinTalkCowboys @DAK_4_MVP

    Marvin Harrison Jr stats after the first quarter......... <a href="https://t.co/oKqqFV73CM">pic.twitter.com/oKqqFV73CM</a>

    𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐚𝐣 @TajTheKing_30

    Marvin Harrison Jr. <a href="https://t.co/POoveEjOwC">pic.twitter.com/POoveEjOwC</a>

    With Ohio State up big, Harrison played sparingly in the second half, and the Buckeyes essentially took the air out of the ball by running it.

    Harrison burst onto the scene last season with 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns, quickly putting himself in the conversation for being the best player in college football.

    Ohio State has produced top-flight wideouts like clockwork over the past several seasons, and Harrison is arguably the best of the bunch, as he produced his fifth game with at least 100 yards and two touchdowns since last season, per ESPN Stats & Info:

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Marvin Harrison Jr. has recorded his 5th game since the start of last season of 100 Rec yds and 2 Rec TD, most in FBS over that span.<br><br>The only Ohio State player with more such games over the last 25 seasons is Chris Olave with 6<br><br>Harrison Jr. currently has 160 receiving yards… <a href="https://t.co/cnPRgHEt8J">pic.twitter.com/cnPRgHEt8J</a>

    While the level of competition wasn't particularly high against Youngstown State, it was perhaps exactly what Harrison and the Ohio State offense needed to get on track.

    Last week against Indiana, the Buckeyes were not as explosive as usual in a 23-3 win, although a learning curve was to be expected in McCord's first game as the starting quarterback.

    Devin Brown saw some action under center Saturday for the Buckeyes, but McCord started and did the bulk of the damage, throwing for 258 yards and three touchdowns on 14-of-20 passing.

    McCord and Harrison were high school teammates at St. Joseph's Preparatory School in Philadelphia, and now that their on-field connection is firing on all cylinders, it could spell bad news for the rest of the Big Ten this season.

    Since Michigan's Desmond Howard won the award in 1991, Alabama's DeVonta Smith is the only wideout to secure the Heisman Trophy, accomplishing the feat in 2020.

    If Harrison can make what he did against Youngstown State the norm, he has a chance to enter that elite company.

    Harrison and the Buckeyes will be back in action next week for a home meeting with Western Kentucky, followed by their toughest test of the season thus far on Sept. 23 when they go on the road to face Notre Dame.