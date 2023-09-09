Dodgers' Mookie Betts Likely Out vs. Nationals Due to Injury; CT Scan, MRI Negative

AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Los Angeles Dodgers are hopeful Mookie Betts' foot injury isn't serious, but they will exercise caution with their superstar outfielder to avoid making the situation worse.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Betts will likely sit out all three games this weekend against the Washington Nationals.

"Mookie is better than he was yesterday," Roberts said before Friday's game. "He's in a tube somewhere in D.C. getting a CT scan. I know we're doing the whole gamut of CT, X-rays yesterday, MRI just to kind of make sure we have all the information. [He's] better today, I just don't see him in there [Saturday] and most likely not in there on Sunday. We'll see if we can get him back on Monday."

Roberts announced after the Dodgers' 8-5 win over Washington on Friday that all of Betts' tests came back negative and he was diagnosed with a bone bruise in his left foot.

Betts suffered the injury on Thursday when he fouled a pitch from Miami Marlins left-hander Braxton Garrett off his foot in the first inning.

It didn't appear to be a big issue at the time because Betts was able to stay in the game. He was eventually removed in the bottom of the eighth inning when the Dodgers had a 10-0 lead.

Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register noted after the game that Betts was leaving the stadium on crutches.

Roberts noted on Friday that Betts wasn't using crutches anymore. The Dodgers' roster is getting tested at the worst possible time with the playoffs set to begin in just over three weeks.

Pitching is the primary concern in Los Angeles right now. Walker Buehler's attempted comeback for the stretch run ended on Friday when it was announced he would be shut down to prepare for the 2024 season as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery.

Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May are out for the season. Michael Groves has been on the injured list since Aug. 6. with tightness in his right lat, though he did make a rehab start at Triple-A on Thursday.

A long-term absence for Betts would be a huge blow to the Dodgers' lineup. He's on the short list of NL MVP candidates with a .314/.411/.609 slash line and 38 homers in 133 games.

Fortunately, it sounds like the Dodgers have avoided a significant problem with the seven-time All-Star. They have a 13-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL West, so they can afford to exercise caution right now.

The Dodgers have two more games against the Nationals in Washington before returning home to open a three-game series against the San Diego Padres on Monday.