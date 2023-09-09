Projecting Team USA Men's Basketball's Best-Case Roster for 2024 Olympics

0 of 12

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Team USA was eliminated prior to the championship game at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. And while there's plenty of blame (and credit) to go around, one of the reasons this group came up short was undoubtedly a roster that didn't have as much size and talent as the Americans could have sent.

Now, that isn't to say the United States can simply add a few stars to the mix and cruise to the title at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Even Kobe Bryant's 2008 Redeem Team struggled a bit with Spain in that year's championship game. A fully healthy Serbian squad with Nikola Jokić, Bogdan Bogdanović and Vasilije Micić could prove a similar challenge next summer.

But there's little doubt Team USA can (and probably will) send a better team to the Olympic tournament than the one we just saw.

Several current All-Stars and some legends sat out this summer. Even the list of contenders for the last couple spots on a best-case-scenario roster (which you'll find at the end of this slideshow) will look like a team that could contend for a medal by itself.

So, if all of America's best players make themselves available for the next big international tournament, what would the team look like? Scroll below to find out.