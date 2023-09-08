Who's to Blame for Team USA's FIBA Flop?

3 of 7

The Montenegro game exposed some pretty serious weaknesses with Team USA's roster and philosophy for this tournament.

The Americans pulled off the comeback win, but they were crushed on the boards, and Nikola Vučević went for 18 points and 16 rebounds against Team USA's undersized front line.

Kerr didn't adjust the next game, which was a loss to Lithuania in which USA was crushed on the glass and repeatedly scored on in post-up situations (often against guards who'd switched onto bigger players).

A 37-point win over an undermanned Italian team in the first knockout game papered over the issue, but Germany exposed it again.

And Kerr simply refused to change course.

"There were multiple games before this morning that strongly suggested the need for two bigs and the adjustment was never made, despite having the personnel to adjust," The Athletic's Tony Jones posted. "We deserved this."

Jones, a beat writer for the Utah Jazz, may have been alluding to the young Jazz center who mostly warmed the bench in this tournament. As previously noted, the 7'1" Kessler has more total blocks in the World Cup than Jackson, despite playing fewer than half as many minutes.

And when Jackson is in the NBA, he's often playing alongside Steven Adams, who covers for a lot of his flaws. The Americans should have spent more time exploring the possibility of Jackson and Kessler being able to capture that same dynamic.

It wasn't just playing small that doomed this team, though. Throughout both the tournament and the games leading up to it, it seemed abundantly clear that the ball-moving styles of Reaves and Tyrese Haliburton were better suited for FIBA play than that of starting point guard Jalen Brunson. Another reserve, Paolo Banchero, is even more of a wing than Jackson in the NBA, but he brought more traditional big-man upside than JJJ in these games.

At some point, despite the possibility of ruffling some feathers, Kerr probably needed another adjustment beyond sending Ingram to the bench.

Finally, he may not have had enough time to implement the kind of ball-moving, read-and-react style of attack he has with the Golden State Warriors, but that's exactly what's needed in this arena. Team play reigns supreme in FIBA games, and Kerr simply allowed for too much American-style isolation.