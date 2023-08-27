Pelicans' Brandon Ingram Says Team USA Role Is 'a Little Frustrating Right Now'

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Team USA's FIBA World Cup got off to a strong start, but Brandon Ingram is still trying to figure out his role on the team.

"This is totally different than what I am used to," Ingram told The Athletic's Joe Vardon. "The team is winning right now, so I can't be selfish thinking about myself. But it's a little frustrating right now for me, and I'm just trying to figure out ways I can be effective."

Ingram scored just two points in 15 minutes during Team USA's opener against New Zealand. The disappearing act continued a trend that existed throughout the exhibition season, with Ingram averaging just 7.8 points in tune-up games.

That's a far cry from Ingram's average of 24.7 points per game with the New Orleans Pelicans.

"Nothing has really gone his way," USA coach Steve Kerr said. "He hasn't had a lot of opportunities, but I think that'll change. I think his time is coming. He's just gotta stay with it. The thing I've learned with FIBA is every night belongs to someone new. I wouldn't have guessed that Paolo (Banchero) would be our leading scorer last night, but all 12 guys are so talented that all it takes is a couple shots to go in, and any one of these guys can get going. I expect that to happen for B.I."

Ingram is one of just four players on this Team USA roster to make an All-Star appearance, so it was expected he would take a leadership role. Instead, he's gotten lost in the shuffle as Anthony Edwards has stepped forward as the team's best player.

Paolo Banchero led the way for Team USA against New Zealand, scoring a team-high 21 points.