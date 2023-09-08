Stephen Strasburg Retirement Rumors Called 'Unfortunate' by Nationals' Mark Lerner

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images

It appears that the Stephen Strasburg retirement rumors were less final than originally thought.

It was reported in August that the three-time All-Star was retiring due to complications from injuries. Then a retirement ceremony for Strasburg scheduled for Saturday was canceled, and now it appears that Strasburg's door isn't shut, as Washington Nationals owner Mark Lerner released a statement calling the rumors "unfortunate."

"it is regrettable that private discussions have been made public through anonymous sources attempting to negotiate through the media," Lerner said. "While we have been following the process required by the Collective Bargaining Agreement, behind-the-scenes preparations for a press conference had begun internally. However, no such event was ever confirmed by the team or promoted publicly. It is unfortunate that external leaks in the press have mischaracterized these events."

Lerner continued by saying that further details will be kept private and that the team is looking forward to having Strasburg back for spring training.

"It is our hope that ongoing conversations remain private out of respect for the individuals involved," Lerner said. "Until then, we look forward to seeing Stephen when we report to Spring Training."

This statement is likely more indicative of a power play on the Nationals part than a true belief that Strasburg will be returning to the mound. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Thursday that the team had backed out of the original retirement deal.

The deal would have Strasburg retire with the remainder of his contract remaining intact. This means that the organization would still owe him $105 million with deferred payments extending to 2029. This was originally pushed by the team but the organization informed Strasburg's agent, Scott Boras, that they had changed their minds, per Nightengale.

This doesn't truly change too much for Strasburg as he will retain a roster spot and the basic amenities that the team provides for the remainder of his contract. He will be eligible to return from injury and taking the mound for the Nationals again would be on the table.

However, Strasburg's injuries are pretty extensive, including a surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome in 2021, and he has not thrown a pitch since June 2022.

Strasburg was the No. 1 pick in the 2009 MLB Draft and was excellent when healthy. He had a career 113-62 record with 3.24 ERA and was a key cog for the team's 2019 World Series victory. He was named MVP of the series for his efforts.

The most likely result of this is that any appreciation and celebration for his career will have to wait until after the 2026 season when his current contract expires.