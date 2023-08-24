Nationals' Stephen Strasburg Reportedly Will Retire After Complications From Injury

Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images

It's been over a year since Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg has been seen on the mound, and he's reportedly now ready to call it a career.

According to Jesse Dougherty and Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post, Strasburg is set to retire from MLB because he has been unable to overcome complications from thoracic outlet syndrome.

