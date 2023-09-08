Germán Márquez, Rockies Agree to 2-Year, $20M Contract Extension amid Injury

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Colorado Rockies pitcher Germán Márquez will have some financial security as he recovers from Tommy John Surgery.

Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reported that the team had given Márquez a two-year, $20 million contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2025 season.

Márquez had a team option for 2024 and is projected to miss most of that season as he recovers from the surgery he underwent earlier this season. Thomas Harding of MLB.com reported that the extension includes performance bonuses for 2025.

Márquez made four starts in 2023 and had a 2-2 record with a 4.95 ERA.

The extension comes as his future with the team looked uncertain as a result of the injury. Since he is not likely to return until late in 2024, the team could have simply utilized the team option and only had a $2.5 million buyout if his progression was not up to par.

However, the show of good faith will add more security to him as well as save some money for the franchise in that season as his option was for $16 million. General Manager Bill Schmidt highlighted Márquez's importance to the team and potential for future success as reasons for making the deal.

"German has been an integral part of the Rockies organization both on and off the field since his first Major League season in 2016," Schmidt said, per ESPN. "We are excited to secure German's future in Denver with this extension and can't wait to see him back out on the mound."

Schmidt continued by saying that both parties were interested and guaranteeing security with the rehabilitation was key and this deal will make that possible.

"There was mutual interests on both sides," Schmidt said, per Harding. "But he wants to stay a Rockie as he goes through this rehab process and hopefully comes out on the other side. We're optimistic that everything's gonna be positive. There might be some bumps in the road. But we're hopeful that he's going to come back and be where he was moving forward. He's still 28 years old."

Márquez was an All-Star in 2021 and has a career record of 65-56 with a career ERA of 4.41. This Rockies notably play at Coors Field, which is widely considered to be a very hitter-friendly park and he has an improved 3.80 ERA away from Coors Field, per CBS Sports.