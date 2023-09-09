Why a CM Punk Return to WWE is a No-Brainer for Both Parties

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When it comes to CM Punk returning to WWE, it should be a matter of when, not if.

For anyone even slightly well-versed in the pro wrestling sphere, it is impossible not to think about Punk going back to WWE as soon as Tony Khan announced Punk had been fired from All Elite Wrestling.

Given the history there, it might have been easy to scoff at. But it's impossibly intriguing too—both parties could use each other in major ways and frankly, pro wrestling is just so much more interesting when Punk is on the mic or in the ring.

Fans weren't the only ones as soon as the news hit, either. According to Mike Johnson of PW Insider (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), top WWE stars talked about it, too. Like fans, opinions were reportedly split, but those saying "no thanks" wouldn't have much of a choice if the company decided to make it happen.

And why wouldn't WWE? This is a company that has patched over burned bridges with many, many Superstars since its conception. Punk would merely be the latest. Granted, those came at a time when Vince McMahon still presumably pulled most of the strings.

But from the outside looking in, who is to say the networks overlooking the proceedings don't want a Punk bump? He was, after all, given his own unique programming spot weekly with AEW. That same show's ratings immediately collapsed without him, pointing out what many fans already know—he's a huge draw.

The Punk bump would be massive, especially given the timing and feud. A Royal Rumble return would be fun, obviously. But so would an immediate re-debut to feud with someone like Seth Rollins, who not too long ago went on a possibly-out-of-character tirade about Punk being a "cancer" and to "stay away." At this point, even a fun one-off match against Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, the list of possibilities goes on and on.

Oh...and don't forget a renewal of his classic feud with John Cena, if possible. Some might argue Punk was Cena's greatest foil at the height of his momentum. That as a main event of a WrestleMania on a Night 1? Sign us up.

Yes, Punk's comments about WWE since joining AEW haven't been the nicest, including his return promo. But he's brushed shoulders with WWE since walking out in 2014, first on FS1's WWE Backstage in 2019 and later backstage at a weekly Raw broadcast last April. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (h/t Upton) has even reported that in December of 2022, Punk wanted to leave AEW for WWE around the time of the Royal Rumble.

And while it would be a tad ironic given his character over the years, Punk returning in a non-full-time role would help to alleviate some of his problems, health and otherwise, that popped up during his full-time run back in 2014 and earlier.

WWE needs the "legend" slot, too. Goldberg's last hoorah wasn't exactly great, Undertaker isn't around anymore and there has been constant speculation about whether Edge will retire and/or leave soon.

If there's one thing Punk can do better than most, it's put over others, so it's not like his return role would need to be limited to fitting other veterans. He spent a big chunk of time in AEW putting over younger up-and-coming talent before pursuing titles. In WWE the effect would only be amplified, especially if they surprise everyone by giving us a heel Punk, corporate heel sellout sort of character (good if WWE wants to throw jabs at AEW and punch down via Punk's promos, too).

Punk's side of things shouldn't need much of an explainer here, of course. Working indy promotions or even overseas wouldn't be nearly as appetizing as potentially getting that "main event" of WrestleMania he always wanted, even if it's only on a Night 1. There are too many amazing feuds and possibilities on a part-time schedule to pass up, never mind the inevitable cash flow. Things have changed dramatically in WWE since his departure, in some ways because of him. Returning to reap those benefits would be silly to miss now.

Undoubtedly a polarizing figure, Punk is also captivating. Many lapsed fans returned to pro wrestling during his Pipebomb era. A potentially big chunk of viewership would simply tune in to see if he loses, which is a win-win for everyone, regardless. And few even current WWE stars have the crossover appeal into the mainstream that Punk has.

Punk and WWE getting back together felt impossible even a year ago. But sometimes we forget this is pro wrestling, where anything goes. The sport is better with Punk in it and it's hard to think both parties here don't see the upside worth grabbing before it's too late.

Now we just wait for what feels like that inevitable static to hit.