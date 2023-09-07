B/R College Football 2023 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Week 2

0 of 6

David Berding/Getty Images

After an underwhelming start in college football's dress rehearsal, B/R's Locks of the Week found its rhythm in Week 1.

A 6-3 showing is the kind of weekly performance we expect in these parts, and a hot start ultimately paved the way for a solid showing. For the year, our college football picks against the spread are now 8-5.

Although there are still a smattering of games with large point spreads, we're easing into our routine. And the Week 2 board has a slew of fascinating lines.

Before we get to this week's selections, however, we must first relive the good (and bad) from the week that was.

The Good: Fresno State (+4) at Purdue: We told you that the Bulldogs had a decent shot at pulling off an upset, and that's exactly what happened. It started off a little rocky, although Fresno State delivered a massive road win that was good for the ol' bank account.

The Bad: LSU (-2.5) vs. Florida State: Well, that was... something. Although this bet looked favorable at times in the first half, it quickly spiraled out of control. Kudos to Florida State for looking like a real College Football Playoff threat. As for LSU? Woof.

With that, here are the Week 2 picks.