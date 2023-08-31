B/R College Football 2023 Betting Locks with Adam Kramer: Week 1

0 of 6

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Football, we missed you. In fact, that's putting it mildly.

As Week 1 of the college football season grabs the spotlight and our attention spans, I am deeply appreciative of the moment.

We'll get to winning wagers in a moment. Locks of the Week will go on as planned all season long. Before we do, though, we must celebrate the return of the greatest sport on the planet. While we hope our picks are profitable and prosperous, we are just incredibly happy to be here.

Cheers.

Now, onto business. While we love college football, we were reminded that it can pack a punch during Week 0. We went 2-3, which included a mix of good, bad and unfortunate. Before we move to our Week 1 picks, let's highlight the highs and lows from the previous week.

The Good: Jacksonville State (+1) vs. UTEP: It was a nail-biter, but Jacksonville State hung on at the end to earn the outright win. It wasn't easy, but it worked out. Kudos to Rich Rodriguez on a strong start.

The Bad: New Mexico State vs. UMass (Under 45): This one went up in flames in a hurry. After scoring just 23 combined points midway through the third quarter, the scoreboard caught on fire. This one flipped from a winner to a loser almost immediately.

With that out of the way, we're onto our picks.