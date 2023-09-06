Ranking MLB Wild-Card Contenders As Threats to Win the World Series

0 of 11

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Time is running out on the regular season, but the lines to get into the 2023 MLB playoffs via wild-card berths aren't getting shorter. There are 11 teams vying for six spots.

As to which of them are actual World Series contenders, that requires closer examination.

Up ahead, you'll find the 11 clubs in wild-card contention ranked in order from the least serious to the most serious threat to bring home the Commissioner's Trophy. This covers five teams from the American League and six from the National League.

This exercise was based partly on their outlooks for getting into the playoffs, but also on what they'll bring to play with once there. If they have talent, good. If they have talent and experience, even better.

Note: Strength of schedule figures courtesy of FanGraphs.