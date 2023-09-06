Realistic Upsets That Would Send the 2023 CFB Season into Chaos

0 of 7

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Every college football game has value, but a particular sequence of results could unleash a chaotic 2023 season right away.

Duke notched the first big upset, taking down Clemson on Labor Day. Seven more Top 15 teams have an intriguing game against a quality—and dangerous—opponent in the opening month. The higher-ranked program is often on the road in these matchups, too.

And those contests, altogether, create a fascinating "what if" scenario.

While the potential upsets are subjective, none would be a jaw-dropping outcome. For example, we're not picking Ball State to beat Georgia for the sake of utter pandemonium. If that happens, all right! However, the intent is to stay as reasonable as possible.