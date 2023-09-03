X

NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Chiefs Rumors: Chris Jones Misses Practice amid Holdout; 'Not Close' on Contract

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 3, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 7: Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs pumps up the crowd during an NFL game against the Green Bay Packers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 7, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
    Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

    The odds of Chris Jones missing the Kansas City Chiefs' opener continue to climb as the star defensive tackle was absent for Sunday's practice, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    Just as concerning, Rapoport reported Jones and the Chiefs remain "not close on a deal."

    Head coach Andy Reid is trying not to dwell on Jones' Week 1 availability:

    Nate Taylor @ByNateTaylor

    Andy Reid, just hours before the Chiefs' practice, said this of Chris Jones: "I don't know what his agenda is or when he's coming. ... I don't spend a lot of time on it."<br><br>Reid said everyone, expect for Neil Farrell, who is excused but expected to return tomorrow, will practice.

    Charles Goldman @goldmctNFL

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chiefs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chiefs</a> HC Andy Reid on Chris Jones' absence: "Now, we're getting ready to play a game. You're either here or not here. That's how I go about it."

    The four-time Pro Bowler is in the last year of his contract and has held out all offseason in pursuit of a long-term extension. He has been willing to accept a significant financial hit in the process.

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    The running tab: Chris Jones racked up roughly $2 million in fines during his training camp holdout. He also gave up a $500,000 workout bonus. He would forfeit an additional $1,083,333 for each regular-season game missed. <a href="https://t.co/W9QLcAbOTm">https://t.co/W9QLcAbOTm</a>

    Throughout the summer, maintaining an optimistic outlook on the situation was understandable. Jones' relationship with the Chiefs doesn't appear to have broken down, and the two sides haven't engaged in any sort of public battle to apply pressure to the other party.

    They're clearly incentivized to finding a middle ground, too. Kansas City needs to have its best defensive player on the field, and Jones is only forfeiting more cash as this goes on. Still, he indicated he might be willing to sit out until Week 8 of the upcoming season.

    Chris Jones @StoneColdJones

    Week 8

    Chris Jones @StoneColdJones

    I can afford it

    Chiefs Rumors: Chris Jones Misses Practice amid Holdout; 'Not Close' on Contract
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    General manager Brett Veach told reporters Wednesday negotiations remain ongoing and that there's mutual interest in achieving a resolution.

    Nick Jacobs @Jacobs71

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chiefs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chiefs</a> general manager Brett Veach on Chris Jones <a href="https://t.co/DSkTmuiDhW">pic.twitter.com/DSkTmuiDhW</a>

    According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Chiefs have offered Jones $74 million across the next three years, with $70 million guaranteed for injury. Florio added that Jones might be willing to accept around $84.5 million over three years.

    An average salary of $28-plus million would put the 29-year-old roughly halfway between Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald ($31.7 million) and the second-highest paid defensive tackle (New York Jets star Quinnen Williams; $24 million).

    At this point, it may no longer be a question of whether Jones' holdout extends into the regular season. The ship might have sailed on him getting to a point where he can realistically suit up Thursday against the Detroit Lions.

    Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars could be the best-case scenario in terms of his 2023 debut.