Chiefs Rumors: Chris Jones Misses Practice amid Holdout; 'Not Close' on Contract

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The odds of Chris Jones missing the Kansas City Chiefs' opener continue to climb as the star defensive tackle was absent for Sunday's practice, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Just as concerning, Rapoport reported Jones and the Chiefs remain "not close on a deal."

Head coach Andy Reid is trying not to dwell on Jones' Week 1 availability:

The four-time Pro Bowler is in the last year of his contract and has held out all offseason in pursuit of a long-term extension. He has been willing to accept a significant financial hit in the process.

Throughout the summer, maintaining an optimistic outlook on the situation was understandable. Jones' relationship with the Chiefs doesn't appear to have broken down, and the two sides haven't engaged in any sort of public battle to apply pressure to the other party.

They're clearly incentivized to finding a middle ground, too. Kansas City needs to have its best defensive player on the field, and Jones is only forfeiting more cash as this goes on. Still, he indicated he might be willing to sit out until Week 8 of the upcoming season.

General manager Brett Veach told reporters Wednesday negotiations remain ongoing and that there's mutual interest in achieving a resolution.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the Chiefs have offered Jones $74 million across the next three years, with $70 million guaranteed for injury. Florio added that Jones might be willing to accept around $84.5 million over three years.

An average salary of $28-plus million would put the 29-year-old roughly halfway between Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald ($31.7 million) and the second-highest paid defensive tackle (New York Jets star Quinnen Williams; $24 million).

At this point, it may no longer be a question of whether Jones' holdout extends into the regular season. The ship might have sailed on him getting to a point where he can realistically suit up Thursday against the Detroit Lions.

Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars could be the best-case scenario in terms of his 2023 debut.