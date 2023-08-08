NFL Rumors: Chris Jones, Chiefs Don't Have 'Animosity' in Contract Talks amid Holdout

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The relationship between Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs hasn't suffered much as the star defensive tackle continues to angle for a new contract.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported Tuesday on Get Up that it "doesn't feel like there's any animosity" with the two sides.

"Brett Veach, the general manager, recognizes that we're talking about a very big number here. But a very important player," Darlington said. "There's a lot of confidence that they will get this deal done."

Jones is entering the final year of his contract, and he has watched multiple players at his position get paid handsomely this offseason. Quinnen Williams was the most recent example, agreeing to a four-year, $96 million extension with the New York Jets.

Even though the NFL's collective bargaining agreement lays out fines that are supposed to dissuade players from holding out in the offseason, it hasn't stopped Jones from making himself scarce at training camp.

Veach told the Kansas City Star's Jesse Newell on Monday the Chiefs remain committed to keeping the four-time Pro Bowler on the team beyond 2023.

"He's a great player, and he wants a big contract. He deserves a big contract, and I don't think there's any surprises in that regard. But there's just some hurdles we have to work through in regards to how we can keep this thing going for the short- and long-term. But we've never wavered on, 'This is a guy that we want to exhaust all of our efforts to get done,' because that's how much we think of him."

Kansas City wasn't afraid to draw a line in the sand with Tyreek Hill, trading the star wide receiver to the Miami Dolphins rather than signing him to a long-term extension. The franchise went on to win its second Super Bowl in four seasons without him.

However, Jones is arguably more indispensable to the Chiefs than Hill was.

Parting ways with the 5'10" pass-catcher was a risk, but Veach at least knew he still had Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce to anchor the passing game.

The front office doesn't have the same luxury on the defensive side of the ball. Jones' departure would leave a massive void, both in terms of his individual output — he matched his career high with 15.5 sacks in 2022 — and the freedom he creates for the rest of the front seven.

Giving Jones a contract that approaches or even exceeds Aaron Donald's $31.7 million average annual salary would obviously limit Kansas City's salary cap flexibility moving forward.

But there isn't much alternative when the cost of losing him would be equally high, if not higher.