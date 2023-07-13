Quinnen Williams, Jets Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $96M Contract Extension

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Coming off the best season of his career, Quinnen Williams has cashed in with a long-term extension from the New York Jets.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the 25-year-old has agreed to a four-year, $96 million deal with $66 million guaranteed.

His $24 million annual salary will be the second-highest for an interior defensive lineman behind the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald.

This offseason was the first time Williams was eligible to sign an extension. He still has one year and $9.59 million remaining on his rookie contract, but this new deal ensures the Jets will have their defensive tackle for a long time.

The Alabama product put pressure on the Jets to prioritize his new deal as soon as the offseason began. He told reporters on Jan. 10, two days after the regular season ended, that he wanted an extension before the offseason program began:

"Everybody knows I'm a team guy, man. But I do want to get a contract done before the offseason program. I do feel like I deserve to get a contract done before the offseason program just because I did everything right on the field and everything right off the field. Having the organization behind me just like I'm behind them to show that they really support me is a major thing for me."

General manager Joe Douglas certainly made it seem like the Jets were going to take care of their young superstar.

"You can't say enough good things about not only the player, what he brings in terms of playing the run, rushing the passer, the type of teammate and caliber person he is. Ultimately, Quinnen is a big part of our success this year," he told reporters. "We're going to get together as a group, we're going to go over our plan [for the offseason]. … We are definitely going to do what's in the best interest of the team and the organization."

The Jets defense ranked fourth in both yards allowed and points allowed last season. It was a big reason why the team was in playoff contention through Week 17.

Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh have done a fantastic job of building a young defense with incredible upside going forward. Williams, Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and Jordan Whitehead are foundation pieces. Quincy Williams is also one of the league's best linebackers and got an extension of his own earlier in the offseason.

Drafted No. 3 overall by the Jets in 2019, Williams has established himself as one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL over the past four seasons. He was named to the Pro Bowl last season after setting career highs in quarterback hits (28), tackles for loss (12), sacks (12) and pass breakups (four).

Per ESPN's pass rush win rate, he ranked seventh among all defensive tackles with a 15 percent success rate in 2022.

If Aaron Rodgers can boost the Jets offense and support the defense, New York has the potential to be dangerous in the AFC next season.

Williams' presence on the defensive line in 2023 and beyond will go a long way toward ensuring the Jets remain one of the best defenses in the NFL for years to come.