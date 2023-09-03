College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 1

0 of 4

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

It's that time of year again, football fans.

After an appetizer of games last weekend, college football was in full swing this weekend. And while the slate was not littered with upsets, it was an opportunity for the nation's title contenders to flex their muscles against lesser competition.

The upset of the day was Deion Sanders-led Colorado over No. 17 TCU in a game that will only fan the flames of the offseason-long storyline that has been Prime Time's arrival at what was a 1-11 program just a year ago.

There are a still a few key games left to be played in Week 1, and these rankings will be updated as needed following the LSU vs. Florida State heavyweight clash on Sunday night and the Clemson vs. Duke game on Monday.

For now, here's how Bleacher Report's college football writing staff—David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Morgan Moriarty, Joel Reuter and Brad Shepard—lines up the top 25 teams in the nation:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Alabama

4. Florida State

5. LSU

6. Clemson

7. USC

8. Penn State

9. Washington

10. Oregon

11. Texas

12. Tennessee

13. Notre Dame

14. Ohio State

15. Utah

16. Oklahoma

17. North Carolina

18. Kansas State

19. Colorado

20. Wisconsin

21. Texas A&M

22t. Arkansas

22t. Texas Tech

24t. Duke

24t. Iowa

24t. UCLA