    Caleb Williams Astounds Twitter With Brilliance as USC Crushes Nevada

    Jack MurraySeptember 3, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 02: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans runs the ball during the second quarter against the Nevada Wolf Pack at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
    Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

    Have a day Caleb Williams.

    The reigning Heisman Winner built off of a dominant performance in Week 0 by taking it to a different level in Week 1.

    Williams went 18-24 for 318 yards and five touchdowns in a 66-14 dismantling of Nevada to help the Trojans move to 2-0 on the young season.

    USC Football ✌️ @uscfb

    1️⃣3️⃣ <a href="https://t.co/eKdI8ySNbP">pic.twitter.com/eKdI8ySNbP</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Caleb Williams has thrown a touchdown in 16 straight games for USC.<br><br>The only other Trojan to do that over the last 20 seasons is Kedon Slovis (16 straight from 2019-21). <a href="https://t.co/WpIYd4gVVZ">pic.twitter.com/WpIYd4gVVZ</a>

    Williams was a human highlight reel in the contest, something defined by a touchdown in the second quarter where he showed off his agility, field vision and arm strength.

    USC Football ✌️ @uscfb

    Caleb. Williams.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/Pac12Network?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pac12Network</a> <br>📱: <a href="https://t.co/H8gtm99ygy">https://t.co/H8gtm99ygy</a> <a href="https://t.co/BugyG7DPIT">pic.twitter.com/BugyG7DPIT</a>

    USC Football ✌️ @uscfb

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/CALEBcsw?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CalebCSW</a> ➡️ <a href="https://twitter.com/tahj_washington?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tahj_washington</a> to kick off the scoring in the 2nd half!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/Pac12Network?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Pac12Network</a> <br>📱: <a href="https://t.co/H8gtm99ygy">https://t.co/H8gtm99ygy</a> <a href="https://t.co/e2t1LAkXNz">pic.twitter.com/e2t1LAkXNz</a>

    The signal-caller had 258 yards and four touchdowns in the first half alone and was relieved in the third quarter.

    The performance has fans believing USC could be a College Football Playoff contender and that Williams is making a strong case for becoming only the second player to ever win multiple Heisman's. There also was some mention of where he could potentially be playing on Sunday's very soon.

    The middle man @WaneyWann

    Caleb Willams going for 800 yards against Nevada today😂😂😂

    NFLDynastyX @NFLDynastyX

    So where does Kyler Murray play football next year?<br><br>This is a Caleb Williams tweet. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cardinals?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cardinals</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/USC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#USC</a>

    Grant Hawley 🇺🇦 @HawleyGrant

    Coach Prime and Caleb Williams (USC) might make me be interested in college football this year.

    marcus @marcuswadams

    caleb willams is the goat man

    Quincy Avery @QuincyAvery

    Caleb Williams is currently in a different stratosphere.

    𝙃𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙨 🦈 @HermsNFL

    not to be a "devy guy" or anything, but I'll tell ya... this Caleb Williams figure is quite talented

    jake @jshoultz19

    caleb williams and pat mahomes facing off in a super bowl one day <a href="https://t.co/mYAaBm6fRH">pic.twitter.com/mYAaBm6fRH</a>

    Novak @Noveezy_

    Caleb Williams is a problem

    Justus Norris @Norris_Designs

    Caleb Williams is not real

    Joseph @Sato__415

    Caleb Williams going crazy

    Dakota Baker @bakester34

    Caleb Williams is unreal. i know it's nevada but man USC continues to get blessed with All time QBs. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FightOn?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FightOn</a>

    Pat Sobkowski @PJSobkowski

    It's crazy how much the QB position has changed. Guys like Mahomes and Caleb Williams do things that might get you benched 10 years ago.

    Wean Wayton @ElwaysEarlobes

    Caleb Williams you are a BRONCO <a href="https://t.co/1l6EiyxekX">pic.twitter.com/1l6EiyxekX</a>

    Sicso Porter @Lil__Eddie30

    Caleb Williams Vs Sheduer Sanders at the end of the month might crash this app

    Madelyn @Madelynt212

    Alright who's tanking for Caleb Williams this year? Lmao

    9th Hokage @JertellP222

    Caleb Williams you are a BUC

    RVIII @_rigovargas

    Crazy how good Caleb Williams looks

    Mister Irrelevant @Mr1rrelevant

    Caleb Williams, Shedeur Sanders, Drake Maye, KJ Jefferson, Michael Penix all popping off this week<br><br>CFB is BACKKKKK

    Williams has toyed with the non-Power Five schedule that USC has faced so far but those matchups are officially done for the season. The heart of the Pac-12 schedule now awaits the Trojans, with a game against No. 13 Notre Dame sitting right in the middle as well.

    The journey continues next week when the Trojans host Stanford in their conference opener.