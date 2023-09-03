Caleb Williams Astounds Twitter With Brilliance as USC Crushes Nevada

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Have a day Caleb Williams.

The reigning Heisman Winner built off of a dominant performance in Week 0 by taking it to a different level in Week 1.

Williams went 18-24 for 318 yards and five touchdowns in a 66-14 dismantling of Nevada to help the Trojans move to 2-0 on the young season.

Williams was a human highlight reel in the contest, something defined by a touchdown in the second quarter where he showed off his agility, field vision and arm strength.

The signal-caller had 258 yards and four touchdowns in the first half alone and was relieved in the third quarter.

The performance has fans believing USC could be a College Football Playoff contender and that Williams is making a strong case for becoming only the second player to ever win multiple Heisman's. There also was some mention of where he could potentially be playing on Sunday's very soon.

Williams has toyed with the non-Power Five schedule that USC has faced so far but those matchups are officially done for the season. The heart of the Pac-12 schedule now awaits the Trojans, with a game against No. 13 Notre Dame sitting right in the middle as well.

The journey continues next week when the Trojans host Stanford in their conference opener.