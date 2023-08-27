USC's Caleb Williams Excites Fans to Begin Heisman Campaign with 4 TD vs. SJSU

USC's Caleb Williams Excites Fans to Begin Heisman Campaign with 4 TD vs. SJSUAugust 27, 2023
Caleb Williams' season debut did not disappoint.
The reigning Heisman winner dazzled with 278 passing yards and four touchdowns in USC's 56-28 blowout of San Jose State on Saturday.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Caleb Williams posted his 5th career game at USC with 4 pass TD & 0 Int. <br><br>That is the 4th-most by any player at USC over the last 25 seasons. Only Matt Leinart (9), Matt Barkley & Cody Kessler (6 each) have more during that span. <a href="https://t.co/xYzkynDdbX">pic.twitter.com/xYzkynDdbX</a>
NFL Rookie Watch @NFLRookieWatxh
Caleb Williams had an INSANE season debut tonight.<br><br>• 18/25 (72%)<br>• 278 yards<br>• 4 passing TD's<br>• 148.0 passer rating<br>• led six scoring drives (all TD's)<br><br>The potential first overall pick in next year's NFL Draft is off to a HOT start.<br><br>A second consecutive Heisman Trophy… <a href="https://t.co/JJAuLhwBdI">pic.twitter.com/JJAuLhwBdI</a>
Williams, the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, is coming off a Heisman-winning sophomore campaign that saw him throw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns against five interceptions.
While San Jose State isn't exactly a power-conference team, Williams showed he's willing and able to live up to the hype in the season opener.
Twelve different Trojans players caught at least one pass, with Tahj Washington leading the way with two receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown. Zachariah Branch also hauled in four passes for 58 yards and a score.
USC was tasked with replacing Jordan Addison at the top of the wide receiver depth chart this season after he went in the first round to the Minnesota Vikings.
If Saturday is any indication, the offense won't be missing a beat as long as Williams is under center.