USC's Caleb Williams Excites Fans to Begin Heisman Campaign with 4 TD vs. SJSU

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Caleb Williams' season debut did not disappoint.

The reigning Heisman winner dazzled with 278 passing yards and four touchdowns in USC's 56-28 blowout of San Jose State on Saturday.

Williams, the favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, is coming off a Heisman-winning sophomore campaign that saw him throw for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns against five interceptions.

While San Jose State isn't exactly a power-conference team, Williams showed he's willing and able to live up to the hype in the season opener.

Twelve different Trojans players caught at least one pass, with Tahj Washington leading the way with two receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown. Zachariah Branch also hauled in four passes for 58 yards and a score.

USC was tasked with replacing Jordan Addison at the top of the wide receiver depth chart this season after he went in the first round to the Minnesota Vikings.

If Saturday is any indication, the offense won't be missing a beat as long as Williams is under center.