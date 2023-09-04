B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 1

0 of 7

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

On the busiest Saturday of the 2023 college football season, Deion Sanders and Colorado stole the show.

The offseason overhaul in Boulder immediately produced an upset as the Buffs stunned TCU in Week 1. That victory is the undeniable headliner of the campaign's first full slate, along with Florida State's marquee win.

But if you've followed B/R's Weekly Awards, you know we're not simply focused on the big stuff.

Want to see someone give attention to Fresno State beating Purdue or Wyoming edging Texas Tech? Or maybe some gaudy stat lines by a couple of transfers in blowout wins? Or perhaps the wildest fourth-down conversion you've ever seen? We've got you covered.

The list of these awards, and the superlatives themselves, are entirely subjective. However, this is our unique way of scanning the entire college football globe for interesting stories.