Iowa State TE DeShawn Hanika's NCAA Eligibility Suspended Indefinitely for Gambling

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

Iowa State tight end DeShawn Hanika has had his eligibility permanently suspended for violating the NCAA's rules on sports gambling, according to Keith Murphy of WHO 13 Des Moines.

Hanika allegedly bet on an Iowa State sport, though he didn't wager on football. He will appeal the ruling.

Hanika was charged with tampering with records in the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations' wide-ranging gambling probe alongside teammates Jirehl Brock, Isaiah Lee and Jacob Remsburg, according to Travis Hines of the Des Moines Register.

All four served as starters on the 2022 Iowa State football team.

Quarterback Hunter Dekkers and former players Enyi Uwazurike and Dodge Sauser were previously hit with the same charge.

Hanika has been accused of placing 70 bets on Iowa State basketball and 288 total sports wagers totaling $1,262.

Both Brock and Lee were accused of betting on Cyclones' football games, while Brock was also accused of betting on Iowa State basketball contests. Hanika, Brock and Lee were all facing the permanent loss of NCAA eligibility.

Remsburg was accused of placing 273 total wagers, though none on Iowa State teams or games. He's facing a suspension of up to half the season.

Dekkers was accused of betting 26 times on Iowa State games in various sports, including a 2021 Cyclones' game. He was also a starter for the team in 2022.

The NCAA's new guidelines for betting infractions included the possibility of a permanent loss of eligibility for any athletes who were found to have either influenced the result of a game for wagering purposes, provided insider information to bettors or placed wagers on any sport at their own school.

An athlete betting on their own sport, but not games involving their team, faces a potential loss of half the season.

Other punishments for betting on college sports are determined by the total amount of money wagered.