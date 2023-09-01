Jared Goff, Lions Have Had 'Good Dialogue' on Contract Extension, GM Brad Holmes Says

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Detroit Lions and quarterback Jared Goff appear to be heading in a positive direction with a contract extension.

General manager Brad Holmes said that the team has had "good dialogue" in contract discussions with Goff and guard Jonah Jackson.

"We've kept open dialogue with their agents in camp and I think the transparency has been good, so we'll see how it goes," Holmes said, per Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press.

Goff has two seasons remaining on his current contract and is set to make $21.0 million in 2023 with a roster bonus of $5 million.

Goff is currently right in the middle of the league in quarterback salary as he ranks 15th, according to OverTheCap.com. The current deal is a solid value for a Lions team that is looking to contend for a division title this season.

Still, Goff had excellent production in 2022 and locking him down could be huge as the team looks to build the offense. He threw for 4,438 yards and 29 touchdowns with seven interceptions and was named to the Pro Bowl.

He had an excellent 10-game stretch to end the season, tossing 17 of his touchdowns to just one interception and the the team went 8-2 and clinched a winning record for the first time since 2017.

He has received praise from teammates, including top receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and is viewed as a key cog for the team as they enter a season filled with significant hype.