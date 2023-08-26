Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Jared Goff Has To Be Among Top NFL QBs if He Shines in 2023

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown wants his quarterback to earn more respect ahead of the 2023 season.

After a bounce-back campaign in 2022, Lions quarterback Jared Goff appears to have revitalized his career. St. Brown, who is set to be a major weapon for Goff in 2023 and beyond, said that Goff should be regarded among the league's best under center if he replicates his success again this year.

"If he does what he did last year and if he keeps doing that this year, people can't say anything," St. Brown said, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. "They have to say he's one of the top quarterbacks.

Goff's career trajectory has been unique, especially for a former No. 1 pick. He had a difficult rookie season before breaking out with the Los Angeles Rams in head coach Sean McVay's system. He helped lead the team to a Super Bowl appearance and was named to the Pro Bowl twice during his tenure with the Rams.

Then the team seemed to hit a plateau and Goff was eventually dealt to Detroit while his former team acquired Matthew Stafford, who would lead the team to a Super Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, Goff was electric in 2022 and helped lead the Lions to a 9-8 record. He threw for 4,438 yards and 29 touchdowns with seven interceptions. However, his final 10 games were where he really produced, as he had 17 touchdowns and just one interception.

The St. Brown-Goff connection was a huge factor in this improved play as the receiver had 1,161 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games.

The Lions will open their 2023 season on Thursday, Sept. 7 against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.