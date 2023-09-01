Luis Rubiales Can't Be Suspended by Spanish Government Amid Ruling, Investigation

Royal Spanish Football Federation / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Royal Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales cannot be suspended by the Spanish government for his behavior following the Spanish women's national team's victory at the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

Rubiales can't be suspended after Spain's Administrative Sports Court opened a "serious" but not "very serious" breach of conduct investigation into the Spanish soccer chief for his unwelcomed kiss on forward Jennifer Hermoso during the team's World Cup celebration, according to ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens.

Rubiales said in a statement on Friday, via Semra Hunter of Sky Sports:

Rubiales was captured on video and in photos kissing Hermoso after Spain defeated England 1-0 in the Women's World Cup final on Aug. 20. He has refused to step down from his position despite mounting pressure to do so, saying the kiss was "consensual."

However, Hermoso has denied his comments on several occasions, saying she felt "vulnerable and the victim of an aggressive act."

"I want to clarify, as you can see in the images, that at no time did I consent to the kiss that he gave me," Hermoso said. "I won't tolerate that my word is called into question, and even less so that words are invented which I didn't say."

Rubiales is also facing backlash for "grabbing his crotch, hugging and kissing other players and carrying another over his shoulder in the celebrations," according to ESPN.

Had Spain's Administrative Sports Court deemed his violations as "very serious," the government could have suspended him immediately.

The ruling is based on Spain's 1990 sports law, according to ESPN, and the Spanish government will still look for Rubiales to be suspended as the investigation into his actions is conducted.

Numerous members of the soccer community have put their support behind Hermoso, including England women's national team manager Sarina Wiegman and United States women's national team star Alex Morgan.

Wiegman, who won the UEFA women's coach of the year award this week, used her speech at the ceremony to support Hermoso and the Spanish women's national team.

"We all know the issues around the Spanish team and it really hurts me as a coach, as a mother of two daughters, as a wife and as a human being," Wiegman said. "The game has grown so much but there's still a long way to go in women's football and in society.

"I would like to dedicate this award to the Spanish team, the team that played in the World Cup such great football that everyone enjoyed. This team deserves to be celebrated and deserved to be listened to."

Morgan wrote in a social media post that she was "disgusted by the public actions of Luis Rubiales" and that she stood by Hermoso.

FIFA, world soccer's governing body, suspended Rubiales from all football-related activity for an initial 90-day period on Aug. 26.

He could still be banned from soccer for a maximum of two years and could also face a criminal case. Spanish prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into Rubiales and will give Hermoso the opportunity to press charges.