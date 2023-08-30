MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso, Mets Have Discussed Contract Extension amid Trade Buzz

John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso has one more year of arbitration on his contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent, and the club will need to make a decision on his future in Flushing in the near future.

While Alonso has been linked to a move out of New York during the offseason, the Mets have held discussions with the first baseman's camp about a potential contract extension, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

However, the two sides "appear to have differing ideas on the type of contract the 28-year-old should command," Feinsand added.

Alonso has been one of the faces of the Mets organization since making his debut in 2019, but with the club's recent struggles, he has been rumored to be a trade candidate with a potential rebuild on the horizon.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Sunday that the Mets are expected to trade Alonso after the 2023 campaign.

"All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso is expected to be traded by the New York Mets this winter, several executives insist, after conversations with the Mets," Nightengale wrote.

Nightengale added that the franchise is open to moving any player who is not under contract beyond the 2024 campaign.

"The Mets have informed teams that anyone that isn't under contract after 2024 will be available, and they have not come close to reaching a contract extension with Alonso in past years," Nightengale wrote. "He's a free agent after the 2024 season."

Additionally, a National League executive told Feinsand that New York trading Alonso "is likely the most prudent course of action if the Mets plan to take next season as a soft reset year."

"It saves them what will be a large 2024 salary and there's no reason they couldn't then attempt to sign him as a free agent after 2024," the executive said. "The return they can expect to receive for one year of Alonso at his projected salary won't be huge, but that's still likely to be their best approach."

Alonso, a three-time All-Star, is having a down year by his standards in 2023. He's slashing .219/.323/.515 with 39 home runs, 96 RBI and four stolen bases in 125 games. For comparison, he hit .271/.352/.518 with 40 home runs, 131 RBI and five stolen bases in 160 games during the 2022 campaign.

However, the Mets as a whole have had an abysmal season after entering the year with perhaps the highest expectations in baseball after racking up the highest luxury tax bill in the majors.

New York signed Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga and José Quintana, among others, ahead of the 2023 campaign as it aimed to contend for a title. As the trade deadline approached, the franchise offloaded Verlander and Max Scherzer as its title hopes dwindled.

The Mets are currently 9.5 games back of a National League wild card spot with a 60-73 record and have a 0.1 percent chance to make the postseason, according to FanGraphs.

If Alonso is made available for trade during the offseason, he'd still be a solid addition for any title contender come 2024.