Deion Sanders Chose to Amputate 2 Toes Rather Than Stay in Hospital, Miss JSU Games

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders chose to have two of his toes amputated rather than miss additional games when he led the Jackson State program, he told Jarrett Bell of USA Today.

Sanders has undergone 12 surgeries because of blood clots and other problems that have threatened amputation of his left leg or foot. Colorado assistant athletic trainer Lauren Askevold has been through it all with Sanders, who brought her over from Jackson State to CU.

"Askevold reminded Sanders of the decision to have his toes amputated," Bell wrote. "Doctors told him that they could have saved the toes, which would have required him being hospitalized for another two to three weeks and missing additional games."

"Man, forget the toes," Sanders responded, per Bell. "They were charcoal black. They were dead. You look down there and it's two black toes. Take 'em. What am I going to do with them?"

The Pro Football Hall of Famer and ex-MLB star has been through a gauntlet over the last few years. Per Bell, Sanders missed three games in 2021 with JSU after undergoing eight surgeries in a month's time. He had two toes amputated in the process.

Thankfully, Sanders is on the upswing after more surgeries this summer.

"Now the blood flow is great," Sanders told Bell. "I was hurting so bad because I wasn't getting any blood flow down there over the last year. That's why I was hurting."

Sanders, an eight-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro, played in the NFL from 1989-2000 and again in 2004 and 2005. He also played in MLB from 1989-1995 and again in 1997 and 2001.

He joined the Colorado program after a successful stint at JSU where he led the team to a 27-6 record (19-2 in conference) and two SWAC titles.

Sanders' CU career will begin on Saturday when his Buffaloes visit Fort Worth, Texas, to take on defending national championship runner-up TCU.