Mets' Edwin Díaz Says His Goal Is to Return from Knee Injury During 2023 MLB Season

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz is aiming to pitch for the team in 2023.

Diaz threw his first bullpen session since suffering a torn patellar tendon during the World Baseball Classic in March. Andrew DiComo of MLB.com reported that Diaz felt good in the session and has his sights set on returning before the season is over.

"Right now, I'm feeling great," Díaz told reporters. "My goal is to come back this season and throw one or two games or whatever. That's how I'm looking. In my workouts and everything, my goal is to come back as soon as I can. As of right now, we are on a positive note."

Díaz was sensational for the Mets in 2022, pitching 62 innings and boasting a 3-1 record and a 1.31 ERA while recording 32 saves. He was a huge factor in the Mets 101-win season and he was rewarded with a five-year, $102 million contract with the club in the offseason.

The Mets team that Díaz last played for was in a much different spot than the one this season. The Mets have stumbled to a 60-71 record despite entering the season with the highest payroll in MLB and were sellers at the deadline. Important pieces like first baseman Pete Alonso could be gone in the offseason and the future is less secure than it was when Díaz entered games with his iconic walk-up song.

It seems a bit puzzling to rush Díaz back in a troubled season, given that the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons view a torn patellar tendon as at least a six-month injury. This would mean that he would return Sept. 16 at the earliest.

Díaz, though, has shown a desire to return in 2023 since April.