Red Sox Rumors: Ceddanne Rafaela, Boston's No. 3 Prospect, to Be Called Up

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

As the stretch run of the 2023 MLB season approaches, the Boston Red Sox are reportedly adding a dose of youthful energy to their lineup.

According to Ian Browne of MLB.com, the Red Sox are calling up outfielder Ceddane Rafaela, who is the team's No. 3-ranked prospect. The youngster has recorded 20 home runs and 36 stolen bases across Double-A and Triple-A ball this year.

Monday's call-up continues an exceptional August for Rafaela, who began the month by hitting a home run in five consecutive minor league games. He's slashing .302/.349/.520 while also adding 79 RBI in 108 games this year. He's also seen an improvement in his plate discipline with 26 walks, which is something Red Sox manager Alex Cora had hoped to see from him.

"The one thing that we want from him, regardless of the numbers, is controlling the strike zone," Cora told Browne earlier this month. "He's very unique in what he does, because he chases pitches, but he is hitting. The other day, he hit a homer and walked four times. That's a great game for me. The more he walks, the more he controls the strike zone, the better he's going to be."

A versatile defender, Rafaela has played all three outfield positions and every infield position except first base. He's seen most of his time in center field, where MLB Pipeline projects him as "a Gold Glover waiting to happen with outstanding range along with plus arm strength."



At 69-62 entering Monday's series opener against the Houston Astros, the Red Sox sit 4.5 games out of the final wild-card spot in the American League. Boston and Houston split a four-game series last week, so both sides are motivated to make a statement this time around.

The Red Sox are hoping the addition of Rafaela will boost the team's chances of making it to the playoffs this year after falling short in 2022.