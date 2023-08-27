MLB Playoff Picture 2023: Breaking Down Standings and Current Postseason Bracket

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

As we inch closer to the stretch run of the 2023 MLB season, the race for the playoffs is starting to heat up.

The Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles continue to reign atop their respective leagues. The rest of the teams behind them continue to shuffle as they vie for postseason position.

Here's what the playoff bracket would look like if the season ended today.

Current MLB Playoff Picture

American League

No. 1 seed Baltimore Orioles (81-49), first-round bye

No. 2 seed Seattle Mariners (74-56), first-round bye

No. 3 seed Minnesota Twins (68-63) vs. No. 6 seed Houston Astros (74-58)

No. 4 seed Tampa Bay Rays (80-52) vs. No. 5 seed Texas Rangers (73-57)

National League

No. 1 seed Atlanta Braves (84-44), first-round bye

No. 2 seed Los Angeles Dodgers (80-49), first-round bye

No. 3 seed Milwaukee Brewers (73-57) vs. No. 6 seed: Arizona Diamondbacks (69-62)

No. 4 seed Philadelphia Phillies (72-58) vs. No. 5 seed: Chicago Cubs (69-61)

Full MLB Standings

AL East

Baltimore Orioles: 81-49 Tampa Bay Rays: 80-52, 2.0 GB Toronto Blue Jays: 71-60, 10.5 GB Boston Red Sox: 69-62, 12.5 GB New York Yankees: 62-68, 19.0 GB

AL Central

Minnesota Twins: 68-63 Cleveland Guardians: 62-69, 6.0 GB Detroit Tigers: 59-71, 8.5 GB Chicago White Sox: 52-79, 16.0 GB Kansas City Royals: 41-91, 27.5 GB

AL West

Seattle Mariners: 74-56 Texas Rangers: 73-57, 1.0 GB Houston Astros: 74-58, 1.0 GB Los Angeles Angels: 63-68, 11.0 GB Oakland Athletics: 38-93, 36.0 GB - eliminated

AL Wild Card

Tampa Bay Rays: 80-52 Texas Rangers: 73-57 Houston Astros: 74-58 Toronto Blue Jays: 71-60, 2.5 GB Boston Red Sox: 69-62, 4.5 GB

NL East

Atlanta Braves: 84-44 Philadelphia Phillies: 72-58, 13.0 GB Miami Marlins: 66-65, 19.5 GB Washington Nationals: 61-70, 24.5 GB New York Mets: 60-71, 25.5 GB

NL Central

Milwaukee Brewers: 73-57 Chicago Cubs: 69-61, 4.0 GB Cincinnati Reds: 68-64, 6.0 GB Pittsburgh Pirates: 58-73, 15.5 GB St. Louis Cardinals, 56-75, 17.5 GB

NL West

Los Angeles Dodgers: 80-49 Arizona Diamondbacks: 69-62, 12.0 GB San Francisco Giants: 66-63, 14.0 GB San Diego Padres: 61-70 20.0 GB Colorado Rockies: 49-81, 31.5 GB

NL Wild Card

Philadelphia Phillies: 72-58 Chicago Cubs: 69-61 Arizona Diamondbacks: 69-62 Cincinnati Reds: 68-64, 1.5 GB San Francisco Giants: 66-63, 2.0 GB Miami Marlins: 66-65, 3.0 GB

While the Orioles had their four-game win streak come to an end with a one-run loss to the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, they still remain the class of the American League. However, their position isn't completely safe.

Winners of six of their last seven, the Tampa Bay Rays sit just two games behind Baltimore for the lead in the AL East. The Orioles will look to get back on track this week starting with their home series against the Chicago White Sox before they embark on a nine-game road swing. They will need to be sharp if they hope to stave off the hard-charging Rays.

Another exciting race for supremacy lies in the AL West, which could see three teams earn spots in the postseason. The Seattle Mariners used a run of 11 wins in their last 12 games to usurp the Texas Rangers atop the division. The Houston Astros remain in the hunt for their third straight division title as well.

Over in the National League, the Braves have a firm grip on the top spot. The Los Angeles Dodgers have done a good job trying to keep up, but they remain squarely in Atlanta's rearview.

The race to watch is the one for the final NL wild-card spot. The Arizona Diamondbacks, who are looking to end a five-year playoff drought, surged into the final spot after an impressive week of eight wins in their last 10 games. The Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants and Miami Marlins all remain alive in the playoff race, so it will be exciting to see how things shake out as the postseason approaches.