USC HC Andy Enfield 'Hopeful' Bronny James Plays 'at Some Point' in 2023-24 Season

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

USC men's basketball head coach Andy Enfield is primarily concerned with Bronny James' health even if he hopes the freshman will play during the upcoming season.

"Bronny was playing extremely well before the issue," Enfield said, per Jeff Goodman of Stadium. "Our top concern is his health. We're hopeful that he will be on the court at some point this season."

James, who is the son of basketball legend LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest during a practice session in July. He was taken to the hospital and discharged days later.

Merije Chukumerije, who was the consulting cardiologist involved in James' treatment, released a statement that said, in part, "Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support."

For his part, LeBron James thanked people for their support and said the family "will have more to say" when the time is right:

Bronny James has since made public appearances at a Drake concert and a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

James is going to be a freshman this season at USC and was a highly anticipated commit for more reasons than just his famous father. He was a 5-star prospect, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

USC's 2023-24 schedule has not been finalized, but it is slated to play against Kansas State on Nov. 6.