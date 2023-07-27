Bronny James Discharged from Hospital After Cardiac Arrest During USC Practice

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, has been discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after being treated for cardiac arrest that occurred during a USC practice session on Monday.

The consulting cardiologist involved in James' treatment said in a statement that they are "hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

