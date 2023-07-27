X

    Bronny James Discharged from Hospital After Cardiac Arrest During USC Practice

    Erin WalshJuly 27, 2023

    HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 28: Bronny James #6 of McDonald's All American Boys West is seen before the McDonalds All American Basketball Games at Toyota Center on March 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, has been discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after being treated for cardiac arrest that occurred during a USC practice session on Monday.

    The consulting cardiologist involved in James' treatment said in a statement that they are "hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support."

    Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

    USC's Bronny James has been discharged from hospital and is home resting after being treated for sudden cardiac arrest at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he arrived fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Statement: <a href="https://t.co/WegyWgAhAE">pic.twitter.com/WegyWgAhAE</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

