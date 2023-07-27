Bronny James Discharged from Hospital After Cardiac Arrest During USC Practice

Bronny James Discharged from Hospital After Cardiac Arrest During USC PracticeJuly 27, 2023
Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, has been discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after being treated for cardiac arrest that occurred during a USC practice session on Monday.
The consulting cardiologist involved in James' treatment said in a statement that they are "hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support."
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
USC's Bronny James has been discharged from hospital and is home resting after being treated for sudden cardiac arrest at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he arrived fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Statement: <a href="https://t.co/WegyWgAhAE">pic.twitter.com/WegyWgAhAE</a>
