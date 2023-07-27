Shareef O'Neal Shares Message to Bronny James Following Cardiac Arrest in GMA Video

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Shareef O'Neal, who underwent open-heart surgery at age 18 to repair a coronary artery issue, said he spoke to Bronny James after the USC guard went into cardiac arrest at practice this week.

"I talked to Bronny. I sent him a message. I just said, 'Any questions you have, you can ask me because I can probably answer them for you,'" O'Neal said on GMA. "... I know people are going to be saying they're like praying for you and all that. You don't want to hear too much about it at the moment."

James, the son of LeBron James, is in stable condition and out of the ICU after being rushed to the hospital Monday due to cardiac arrest.

"Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest," a James family spokesperson said in a statement. "Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information."

No further details have been made publicly available since the announcement was first made Tuesday.

James is a 5-star guard prospect and was ranked as the No. 22 player in the 2023 high school class in 247Sports' composite rankings. He was widely expected to be a one-and-done candidate, potentially lining him up to play with his father in the NBA.

James' basketball future is unclear. USC center Vincent Iwuchukwu, who went into cardiac arrest in a practice last summer, was able to return and play 14 games for the Trojans.

O'Neal was able to resume his career after spending a year recovering and is currently a member of the G League Ignite.