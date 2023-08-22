Video: Lakers' LeBron James, Son Bronny Walk Out with Drake at LA Concert

AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

LeBron James and his son, Bronny, were special guests for Drake's concert at Crypto.com Arena on Monday night.

The hip-hop superstar had LeBron and Bronny James walk out with him as he entered the arena.

Monday marked the first leg of Drake's two-night stop in Los Angeles for his "It's All a Blur" tour across North America.

It was also one of the first public appearances for LeBron and Bronny James since Bronny went into cardiac arrest during a USC basketball workout on July 24. Bronny was discharged from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on July 27.

TMZ Sports reported earlier this month Bronny and LeBron were at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, where the 18-year-old underwent additional testing to determine the cause of his cardiac arrest.

LeBron, Bronny and Bryce James were in attendance at Dodger Stadium on Saturday for the Los Angeles Dodgers' game against the Miami Marlins.

LeBron and Drake have a longstanding friendship. The two recently had dinner together at a Toronto restaurant.