Angels' Shohei Ohtani Leaves Game vs. Reds as Pitcher, DH; Injury Called Arm Fatigue

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

In the midst of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Angels may have suffered a significant blow to their lineup.

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani was removed from the game both as the starting pitcher and the designated hitter after 1.1 innings due to arm fatigue, the team announced.

Ohtani threw 26 pitches with two strikeouts and only faced five batters before being pulled from the game. He hit a two-run home run in the first inning to give the Angels an early advantage. He was replaced on the mound by Tyler Anderson and in the lineup by Nolan Schanuel.

Ohtani was making his first start in two weeks after missing his last turn in the rotation due to arm fatigue. Angels manager Phil Nevin said at the time that Ohtani wasn't injured, but being pulled from Wednesday's game because of the same issue is undoubtedly concerning for Los Angeles.

The 2021 American League MVP is once again putting together a standout campaign. His home run on Wednesday was his 44th of the season, breaking a tie with Atlanta Braves slugger Matt Olson for the major-league lead.

Losing Ohtani for any amount of time would be a major blow to the Angels, who just received good news on Tuesday when star outfielder Mike Trout was activated off the injured list after missing over a month of action due to a wrist injury.

Ohtani's status will be of concern until more clarity is provided. For now, the Angels are focused on ending a two-game skid as they continue their doubleheader against the Reds.