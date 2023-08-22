Angels' Mike Trout Activated Off IL After Wrist Injury; Last Played July 3

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

After being without one of their best players for over a month, the Los Angeles Angels are set to get a jolt of power added to their lineup.

According to Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, Angels star outfielder Mike Trout has been activated off the injured list after sitting out since July 3 with a wrist injury.

Trout told The Athletic's Sam Blum that he's still dealing with soreness but felt an urgency to return as the regular season starts winding down.

At 61-64 entering Tuesday's game against the Cincinnati Reds, the Angels sit nine games out of the third and final wild-card spot in the American League. Los Angeles has gone 16-22 in Trout's absence.

In 81 games this season, Trout is slashing .263/.369/.493 with 18 home runs and 44 RBI. It's his lowest batting average since his first year in the majors in 2011 when he appeared in 40 games and hit .220. Still, his presence should help boost an Angels lineup that depends heavily on two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani.

The 2021 AL MVP is tied for the major league lead with 43 home runs while leading Los Angeles with a .306 batting average, 89 RBI and 140 hits. He also has a 10-5 record on the mound with a 3.17 ERA, a 1.06 WHIP and 165 strikeouts in 130.2 innings. The Angels are surely hoping he can continue his brilliance as they push to end an eight-year playoff drought.

With a three-time AL MVP like Trout back in the lineup, Los Angeles could be in a perfect position to make a late-season surge.