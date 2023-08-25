2023 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Latest Projections amid Preseason Week 3

0 of 13

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

The NFL preseason is winding down. In less than two weeks, the Detroit Lions will travel to Arrowhead to face the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2023 NFL season will be here.

And with it will come another season of fantasy football.

With opening night growing closer by the day, fantasy draft season is in overdrive. Managers are busily preparing to draft their teams. They are compiling rankings. Doing research. Reading articles and taking part in mock drafts.

Not everyone has the time or opportunity to take part in mocks themselves. But you can also get a feel for how players are being valued and where potential bargains lie by examining drafts that have already happened.

That's what we're going to do here. Just as we did a few weeks ago, I conducted a draft earlier this week with a group that included other fantasy analysts, experienced players and a novelist with a massive affinity for a certain quarterback. It's no practice draft, either—we will be playing this league out.

It's a fairly standard PPR setup—start one QB, two RB, three WR, one TE, one K, one D/ST and a "Flex."



Here's how that draft unfolded, with this intrepid writer picking from the No. 9 spot.

Unless otherwise noted, ADP data courtesy of FantasyPros.

Unless otherwise noted, fantasy scoring and target data courtesy of FFToday.