2023 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Latest Projections amid Preseason Week 3

2023 Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Latest Projections amid Preseason Week 3August 25, 2023
The NFL preseason is winding down. In less than two weeks, the Detroit Lions will travel to Arrowhead to face the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2023 NFL season will be here.
And with it will come another season of fantasy football.
With opening night growing closer by the day, fantasy draft season is in overdrive. Managers are busily preparing to draft their teams. They are compiling rankings. Doing research. Reading articles and taking part in mock drafts.
Not everyone has the time or opportunity to take part in mocks themselves. But you can also get a feel for how players are being valued and where potential bargains lie by examining drafts that have already happened.
That's what we're going to do here. Just as we did a few weeks ago, I conducted a draft earlier this week with a group that included other fantasy analysts, experienced players and a novelist with a massive affinity for a certain quarterback. It's no practice draft, either—we will be playing this league out.
It's a fairly standard PPR setup—start one QB, two RB, three WR, one TE, one K, one D/ST and a "Flex."
Here's how that draft unfolded, with this intrepid writer picking from the No. 9 spot.
Unless otherwise noted, ADP data courtesy of FantasyPros.
Unless otherwise noted, fantasy scoring and target data courtesy of FFToday.
Round 1
1.01: Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN
1.02: Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR
1.03: Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF
1.04: Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC
1.05: Justin Herbert, QB, LAC
1.06: Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN
1.07: Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA
1.08: Travis Kelce, TE, KC
1.09: Nick Chubb, RB, CLE
1.10: Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG
1.11: Bijan Robinson, RB, ATL
1.12: CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL
Get Your Guy (Within Reason)
There is nothing wrong with targeting players you like in fantasy drafts, or even drafting them a round early. Fantasy football is supposed to be fun, and having players on your team whom you enjoy rooting for is well and good.
But the manager who selected Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert fifth overall could have had him at least three rounds later. Drafting players you like is one thing. But it can be hard to dig out of the hole you create when you reach for them by multiple rounds. So does taking a quarterback (any quarterback) in the first round.
Your Kupp Runneth Over
Many are likely surprised to see Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp drafted ahead of Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals. But perhaps we shouldn't be. Kupp has been battling a hamstring injury, but he's back at practice and appears on track to play in Week 1.
Kupp should be among the NFL's leaders in targets this season. Matthew Stafford is back under center in L.A. And two years ago, Kupp was fantasy football's No. 1 wide receiver by over 90 PPR points after leading the NFL in catches, receiving yards and touchdown receptions.
My Pick
Last year, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb set career highs in carries (302) and rushing yards (1,525) on the way to finishing sixth at the position in PPR points. This year, with Kareem Hunt no longer in Cleveland, Chubb is also in line to see a sizable uptick in the passing game.
If Chubb can haul in 40-plus passes while maintaining his per-touch effectiveness on the ground and touchdown numbers, the sixth-year veteran could challenge to be the No. 1 overall running back in fantasy. He's a fine value anywhere from the sixth pick onward.
Round 2
2.01: Tony Pollard, RB, DAL
2.02: Dalvin Cook, RB, NYJ
2.03: Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
2.04: Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF
2.05: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET
2.06: Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ
2.07: Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND
2.08: Davante Adams, WR. LV
2.09: A.J. Brown, WR, PHI
2:10: DK Metcalf, WR, SEA
2.11: Josh Jacobs, RB, LV
2.12: Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA
Surprise Pick No. 2
When New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook came off the board at No. 14 overall, the chat room in this draft erupted. The manager who made the pick believes Cook will be the featured back for the Jets most (if not all) of the 2023 season.
Even if that turns out to be the case, Cook all but certainly would have been available multiple rounds later. Although his ADP is on the rise, it's still in the 60s.
Grabbing your guy a round early is one thing, especially if you pick toward the turn. But grabbing him three or four rounds early is another. It's just bad draft strategy.
What Can Brown Do For You?
In his first season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, wide receiver A.J. Brown was ninth in the NFL with 145 targets, 11th in the league with 88 catches, fourth in the NFL with 1,496 receiving yards, tied for second with 11 touchdown catches and fifth in PPR points among wide receivers.
There's no reason to think the 26-year-old won't enjoy similar statistical success in 2023, especially with the Eagles facing a more difficult schedule that could mean more passing from Jalen Hurts. He's a solid value in the back half of the second round.
My Pick
Yes, Stefon Diggs spent a chunk of the offseason grousing about how the 2022 season ended for the Buffalo Bills and his role in the offense. But in all three of his seasons in Buffalo, Diggs has received at least 150 targets, caught over 100 passes, topped 1,200 receiving yards and scored at least eight touchdowns.
Diggs was fourth in PPR points among wide receivers last season, and he should be a huge part of the Buffalo offense again in 2023. He's a locked-in high-end WR1 and a fine player to anchor a pass-catching corps around.
Round 3
3.01: Chris Olave, WR, NO
3.02: Tee Higgins, WR, CIN
3.03: Josh Allen, QB, BUF
3.04: Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
3.05: Calvin Ridley, WR, JAX
3.06: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, DET
3.07: DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI
3.08: Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
3.09: Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE
3.10: Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
3.11: Amari Cooper, WR, CLE
3.12: Najee Harris, RB, PIT
All Aboard the Hype Train
Running back Jahmyr Gibbs has been riding a wave of hype ever since the Detroit Lions selected him with the 12th overall pick in April. And from a talent perspective, it's not hard to see why. He's an explosive runner and an excellent receiver out of the backfield.
But with David Montgomery still very much in the mix in the Motor City, Gibbs remains a risky pick as a low-end fantasy RB1.
Hanging With Mr. Cooper
Last season, wide receiver Amari Cooper posted a 78/1,160/9 stat line and finished 10th among wideouts in PPR points despite less-than-stellar quarterback play in his first year with the Cleveland Browns. Cooper will again be the unquestioned No. 1 receiver in Cleveland in 2023, and the arrival of Elijah Moore could help draw some coverage away from him.
If you believe Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be better this year, then Cooper is a bargain as the 18th wide receiver selected.
My Pick
Not that long ago, New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson was being talked up as a potential breakout candidate in 2023. Then the Patriots signed Ezekiel Elliott, and Stevenson's draft stock started to fall.
However, the Patriots likely signed Elliott to spell Stevenson rather than as a real threat to his workload this season. Stevenson still has the potential to sail past 1,000 rushing yards, catch more than 60 passes and finish as a top-10 fantasy running back.
Round 4
4.01: Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI
4.02: DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI
4.03: Aaron Jones, RB, GB
4.04: Mark Andrews, TE, BAL
4.05: Travis Etienne Jr., RB, JAX
4.06: Breece Hall, RB, NYJ
4.07: Javonte Williams, RB, DEN
4.08: Kenneth Walker III, RB, SEA
4.09: Christian Watson, WR, GB
4.10: Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI
4.11: T.J. Hockenson, TE, MIN
4.12: Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL
Mr. Jones and Me
With Aaron Rodgers gone, there is a palpable lack of enthusiasm surrounding the Green Bay Packers offense. But that lack of enthusiasm has created a value opportunity with running back Aaron Jones.
Last year, Jones eclipsed 1,500 total yards. In each of the past two years, he's been a top-12 PPR option. And if anything, the Jordan Love-led Packers will likely lean more heavily on the run game.
Jones is a great draft-day target for fantasy managers who attack the wide receiver position early.
Bust Alert
After losing his entire rookie season to a foot injury, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. had a coming-out party in 2022, finishing 17th in PPR points among running backs. However, improving upon that may not be easy.
Rookie running back Tank Bigsby has impressed in the preseason, and there's a good chance he'll poach the goal-line looks in 2023—an area in which Etienne struggled last year.
My Pick
I'm not going to lie—I really wanted Jones at 4.04. But after being sniped, it was pivot time. And with every tight end not named Travis Kelce available, that seemed like a good direction to take.
Given the new wideouts in Baltimore this year, Mark Andrews may not have the fantasy ceiling he once did. But until proven otherwise, Andrews remains Lamar Jackson's favorite target. That affords him a fantasy floor few others at the position can match.
Round 5
5.01: Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU
5.02: Joe Burrow, QB, CIN
5.03: Deebo Samuel, WR, SF
5.04: Justin Fields, QB, CHI
5.05: Darren Waller, TE, NYG
5.06: George Pickens, WR, PIT
5.07: Evan Engram, TE, JAX
5.08: Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN
5.09: Cam Akers, RB, LAR
5.10: Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS
5.11: J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL
5.12: DeAndre Hopkins, WR, TEN
Mea Culpa Time
I wasn't especially high on Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce entering the summer. In fact, I may have said that I thought Devin Singletary would outscore Pierce in 2023.
But I was wrong about the second-year back. Singletary hasn't served as anything more than a clear reserve to Pierce in the preseason. While a lack of touchdown opportunities and negative game scripts may cap Pierce's fantasy ceiling a bit, he has the looks of a rock-solid fantasy RB2.
Bust Alert No. 2
Pick No. 51 isn't a terrible spot to select San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, but WR21 could be a tough bar for him to clear this season. This isn't 2021 anymore.
Once Christian McCaffrey came to San Francisco, Samuel's role as a rusher all but vanished. His yards per catch and yards per target were both way down in 2022 relative to the year before as well.
A player who was a do-it-all offensive weapon is now little more than an underneath safety valve, and Samuel isn't the most valuable fantasy wideout on his own team anymore.
My Pick
At the halfway point of the 2022 season, it appeared that Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers might soon be looking for work. But from Week 12 through Week 17, Akers was seventh in PPR points among running backs.
Whether Akers can maintain that level of production over a full season is debatable. But at the moment, he faces little in the way of competition for touches in 2023.
Round 6
6.01: George Kittle, TE, SF
6.02: Michael Pittman, WR, IND
6.03: Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA
6.04: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF
6.05: Miles Sanders, RB, CAR
6.06: James Cook, RB, BUF
6.07: Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
6.08: James Conner, RB, AZ
6.09: Kyle Pitts, TE, ATL
6.10: Mike Williams, WR, LAC
6.11: Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN
6.12: Rachaad White, RB, TB
Running Back Run
The sixth round featured a run on running backs. Six of the picks in the round play the position, and most have the ability to emerge as weekly starters.
Miles Sanders was a top-15 PPR back with the Eagles last year and could see a heavy workload in Carolina. Ditto for James Conner in Arizona, Alexander Mattison in Minnesota and Rachaad White in Tampa. With Alvin Kamara's personal conduct suspension coming in at three games, he'll be back in action sooner rather than later as well.
One or more of these running backs could have a massive impact on this league (and fantasy football in general) this season.
The Pitts Problem
From a talent perspective, there isn't a better player at his position in the NFL than Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. There's a reason he was drafted higher than any tight end in league history.
But last year, Pitts disappeared from the Falcons offense, managing only 28 catches on 59 targets. The Falcons led the NFL in rushing attempts last year, and unless/until head coach Arthur Smith remembers that Pitts is on the team, he's hard to trust as a fantasy starter.
My Pick
Remember when I said that Deebo Samuel wasn't the most valuable wide receiver in San Francisco? That torch has been passed to Brandon Aiyuk, who parlayed 78 catches for 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns last year into a top-15 finish in PPR points.
Aiyuk is an ascending young talent who should at least be capable of putting up solid WR2 numbers for fantasy managers. He very well might even improve upon last year's production.
Round 7
7.01: David Montgomery, RB, DET
7.02: Chris Godwin, WR, TB
7.03: Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI
7.04: Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT
7.05: Geno Smith, QB, SEA
7.06: Mike Evans, WR, TB
7.07: Drake London, WR, ATL
7.08: Christian Kirk, WR, JAX
7.09: Jahan Dotson, WR, WAS
7.10: Trevor Lawrence, QB, JAX
7.11: Gabriel Davis, WR, BUF
7.12: Marquise Brown, WR, AZ
Tampa Terror
For years, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were among the most valuable wide receivers in fantasy football. But with Baker Mayfield now under center in Tampa, Godwin and Evans are both sliding in drafts. We saw the same thing play out last year with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf in Seattle when Geno Smith took over at quarterback.
This isn't to say that Evans and Godwin will both finish as top-15 fantasy wideouts like Lockett and Metcalf did in 2022. But an argument can be made that they are being undervalued in fantasy drafts.
The Golden Boy Arises?
Of the top-10 fantasy quarterbacks in terms of ADP this year, Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars may be the most interesting. He made a huge jump in production last year, topping 4,100 passing yards and throwing 25 touchdowns to only eight interceptions.
Lawrence's offense is loaded with pass-catching talent. And he's in his second year in Doug Pederson's offense. Of the quarterbacks being drafted in the 7-10 range this year, Lawrence may have the best odds of making a push into the top five in 2023.
My Pick
Well, this marked the roughly 37th consecutive round that I was sniped. I had Christian Kirk of the Jaguars queued up and ready to go. I'm not too bitter, though, because Jahan Dotson of the Washington Commanders isn't a bad consolation prize.
Dotson was a top-15 fantasy wideout in PPR points per game over the final six weeks of the 2022 season, according to Rob Lorge of 4for4, and he excelled in a number of advanced metrics over that span as well. If Sam Howell is even a competent NFL quarterback, then Dotson is a legitimate breakout candidate.
Round 8
8.01: D'Andre Swift, RB, PHI
8.02: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, SEA
8.03: Jordan Addison, WR, MIN
8.04: Anthony Richardson, QB, IND
8.05: Isiah Pacheco, RB, KC
8.06: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA
8.07: Dalton Kincaid, TE, BUF
8.08: Quentin Johnston, WR, LAC
8.09: Jerick McKinnon, RB, KC
8.10: Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA
8.11: Brandin Cooks, WR, DAL
8.12: Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT
Youth Movement
The incoming rookie class was well-represented and then some in Round 8, as almost half the round was first-year players. Three of those players were wideouts, and all three have a chance to make an immediate impact in the pros.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba of the Seattle Seahawks and Quentin Johnston of the Los Angeles Chargers both landed in loaded offenses, although the former's wrist injury clouds his early-season outlook. Jordan Addison of the Minnesota Vikings may lead all first-year wideouts in targets playing opposite Justin Jefferson.
After watching what Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets and Chris Olave of the New Orleans Saints did last year, don't count any of them out.
It's Always Muddy in Philadelphia
The first pick of Round 8 was running back D'Andre Swift, whom the Philadelphia Eagles traded for during the 2023 NFL draft.
Most in the fantasy community assume Swift will be the most valuable Eagles running back this season. But both he and fellow newcomer Rashaad Penny have lengthy injury histories, and holdover Kenneth Gainwell isn't going away, either.
The Eagles' backfield could remain in flux all season long.
My Pick
Did I potentially reach a round early for Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson? Yes, although there's a good chance he wouldn't have made it to 9.09.
There isn't a riskier bet at quarterback this year than the wildly athletic but equally raw former Florida standout. But given his rushing ability and the possibility of running back Jonathan Taylor getting traded, Richardson could be the biggest story at his position in fantasy football this season if he gets off to a hot start.
Round 9
9.01: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, NE
9.02: Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS
9.03: Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, MIA
9.04: Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN
9.05: Kirk Cousins, QB, MIN
9.06: Zay Flowers, WR, BAL
9.07: AJ Dillon, RB, GB
9.08: Michael Thomas, WR, NO
9.09: Kenneth Gainwell, RB, PHI
9.10: David Njoku, TE, CLE
9.11: Sam LaPorta, TE. DET
9.12: Zach Charbonnet, RB, SEA
Kissing Cousins
No one really enjoys drafting Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. There's no sizzle. No excitement. But Cousins was quietly sixth in fantasy points among quarterbacks last season, ninth in 2021 and 11th in 2020.
It may not be exciting to draft Cousins in fantasy leagues. But there's a good chance you're going to get QB1 production on the cheap.
Dealing for Dillon
In some respects, drafting Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon is like selecting Cousins. Barring an injury to Aaron Jones, Dillon isn't going to single-handedly win weeks or make big fantasy waves.
But even though Dillon took a clear back seat to Jones last season, he flirted with 1,000 total yards and finished inside the top 30 in PPR points. If the Packers go more run-heavy in 2023, Dillon could easily land in RB2 territory.
My Pick
I got sniped again here. I really would have liked to land Dillon with this pick as my RB4. Instead,I went with one of the hardest chargers up draft boards over the past few weeks.
We might not have expected Kenneth Gainwell to be the Philadelphia Eagles' lead back, but if the preseason has been any indication, he's at least could be their primary early-down option. And if D'Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny suffer injuries, he could become really interesting.
Round 10
10.01: Skyy Moore, WR, KC
10.02: Deshaun Watson, QB, CLE
10.03: Daniel Jones, QB, NYG
10.04: Dak Prescott, QB, DAL
10.05. Brian Robinson Jr., RB, WAS
10.06: Elijah Moore, WR, CLE
10.07: Jared Goff, QB, DET
10.08: Samaje Perine, RB, DEN
10.09: Jaylen Warren, RB, PIT
10.10: Marques Valdez-Scantling, WR, KC
10.11: Treylon Burks, WR, TEN
10.12: Allen Lazard, WR, NYJ
The Skyy's the Limit
After the offseason departure of JuJu Smith-Schuster, the wide receiver corps in Kansas City is one big question mark. Marques Valdez-Scantling is the elder statesman of a very young group, but it's hard to deny that second-year pro Skyy Moore has the highest ceiling of the lot.
Travis Kelce is still the unquestioned No. 1 target in the Kansas City passing attack. But if you're looking for a lottery ticket at wideout, Moore's the guy.
Sleeper Alert
On some level, it was surprising to see the team that spent a fourth-round pick on Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams pass on selecting Samaje Perine to take Jared Goff instead.
Yes, the news from Denver has been mostly positive regarding Williams' knee injury, but we're still talking about a player who tore his ACL and LCL last October. It wouldn't be shocking to see Perine make starts this year in Denver, and he showed in Cincinnati that he can be productive when afforded the opportunity.
My Pick
The number of times I got sniped in this draft caused me substantial emotional trauma. Deshaun Watson would have offered more upside as insurance against Anthony Richardson not panning out than Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys likely does.
But Prescott is a capable veteran quarterback for a good team who was sixth in fantasy points among quarterbacks in 2021. Frankly, he'll likely be my Week 1 starter so I can get a look at Richardson before putting him in my lineup.
Rounds 11-13
11.01: Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL
11.02: Dalton Schultz, TE, HOU
11.03: Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR
11.04: Elijah Mitchell, RB, SF
11.05: Tank Bigsby, RB, JAX
11.06: Juwan Johnson, TE, NO
11.07: Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL
11.08: De'Von Achane, RB, MIA
11.09: Ezekiel Elliott, RB, NE
11.10: Romeo Doubs, WR, GB
11.11: DJ Chark Jr., WR, CAR
11.12: Cole Kmet, TE, CHI
12.01: Aaron Rodgers, QB, NYJ
12.02: Jamaal Williams, RB, NO
12.03: Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, TEN
12.04: Odell Beckham Jr., WR, BAL
12.05: Russell Wilson, QB, DEN
12.06: Tyjae Spears, RB, TEN
12.07: Kadarius Toney, WR, KC
12.08: Gerald Everett, TE, LAC
12.09: Nico Collins, WR, HOU
12.10: Rashee Rice, WR, KC
12.11: Jakobi Meyers, WR, LV
12.12: Damien Harris, RB, BUF
13.01: Sam Howell, QB, WAS
13.02: Adam Thielen, WR, CAR
13.03: Khalil Shakir, WR, BUF
13.04: Matthew Stafford, QB, LAR
13.05: Zay Jones, WR, JAX
13.06: Rashaad Penny, RB, PHI
13.07: Julian Love, QB, GB
13.08: Rondale Moore, WR, AZ
13.09: Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN
13.10: Roschon Johnson, RB, CHI
13.11: Deuce Vaughn, RB, NO
13.12: Devin Singletary, RB, BUF
Sleeper Alert No. 1
There's no question that Christian Watson is the No. 1 wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers. But someone is going to have to be the No. 2 after quite a bit of turnover in the offseason, and the leading candidate to step into that role is second-year pro Romeo Doubs.
Doubs posted a relatively quiet 42/425/3 line as a rookie, but he has been one of the stars of the preseason for the Packers. As late-round dart throws at receiver go, you could do worse.
Sleeper Alert No. 2
The Houston Texans have arguably the most unsettled wide receiver situation in the NFL. Nico Collins has never caught more than 40 passes or hit 500 yards in a season, while Tank Dell and John Metchie III have yet to play in a regular-season game.
Collins has shown promising flashes when healthy over the past two seasons, and someone has to emerge as Houston's No. 1 wideout. You can't often get a No. 1 wideout in the 12th round, particularly one who plays on a team that should have to throw a lot.
My Picks
Ezekiel Elliott isn't the player he once was, and his role with the New England Patriots is uncertain. But at the very least, he's insurance against a Rhamondre Stevenson injury.
Odell Beckham Jr. hasn't played in an NFL game since tearing his ACL in Super Bowl LVI, but the Baltimore Ravens didn't hand him $15 million in guarantees so he can be a decoy.
Tyler Boyd isn't a sexy pick, but he's a steady veteran receiver with two 1,000-yard seasons on his NFL resume who is an excellent injury or bye-week fill-in.
Rounds 14-16
14.01: Isaiah Hodgins, WR, NYG
14.02: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, CAR
14.03: Philadelphia Eagles Defense
14.04: Greg Dulcich, TE, DEN
14.05: Hayden Hurst, TE, CAR
14.06: Luke Musgrave, TE, GB
14.07: Derek Carr, QB, NO
14.08: Jalin Hyatt, WR, NYG
14.09: Kyler Murray, QB, AZ
14.10: San Francisco 49ers Defense
14.11: New England Patriots Defense
14.12: Justin Tucker, PK, BAL
15.01: New York Jets Defense
15.02: Daniel Carlson, PK, LV
15.03: Harrison Butker, PK, KC
15.04: Dallas Cowboys Defense
15.05: New Orleans Saints Defense
15.06: Miami Dolphins Defense
15.07: Cleveland Browns Defense
15.08: Buffalo Bills Defense
15.09: Baltimore Ravens Defense
15.10: Tyler Bass, PK, BUF
15.11: Jacksonville Jaguars Defense
15.12: Pittsburgh Steelers Defense
16.01: Evan McPherson, PK, CIN
16.02: Jake Elliott, PK, PHI
16.03: Kareem Hunt, RB, FA
16.04: Jason Myers, PK, SEA
16.05: Younghoe Koo, PK, ATL
16.06: Riley Patterson, PK, DET
16.07: Brett Maher, PK, DEN
16.08: Cameron Dicker, PK, LAC
16.09: Greg Joseph, PK, MIN
16.10: Zamir White, RB, LV
16.11: Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS
16.12: Irv Smith Jr., TE, CIN
A Proud Moment
Frankly, the last pick of Round 14 is still too early to draft a kicker—even one as good as Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens. But the last two rounds of this draft are heavily loaded with team defenses and kickers, just as they should be.
The advantage gained by drafting an "elite" defense or kicker any earlier than this is minimal. Play matchups with the former, and always wait until your draft's final round to draft the latter.
The White Move
The 189th pick of this draft was one of the better ones.
This isn't to say that Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White will make a big fantasy dent right off the bat. But even if Josh Jacobs does sign his franchise tender and re-join the team, he led the NFL with 393 touches last year.
The historical data on running backs the season after they rack up more than 370 touches is not pretty—thus, "The Curse of 370."
My Picks
Denver Broncos tight end Greg Dulcich is an athletic downfield threat whom the Broncos can move around the formation to create mismatches.
The Baltimore Ravens defense opens the season at home against a Houston Texans team that ranked at or near the bottom of the league in most offensive categories last season.
Jason Myers of the Seattle Seahawks was fantasy football's highest-scoring kicker last year, which is as good a reason as any to draft him.
My Team
QB: Anthony Richardson, IND (8.04); Dak Prescott, DAL (10.04)
RB: Nick Chubb, CLE (1.09); Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (3.09); Cam Akers, LAR (5.09); Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (9.09); Ezekiel Elliott, NE (11.09)
WR: Stefon Diggs, BUF (2.04); Brandon Aiyuk, SF (6.04); Jahan Dotson (7.09); Odell Beckham Jr., BAL (12.04); Tyler Boyd, CIN (13.09)
TE: Mark Andrews, BAL (4.04); Greg Dulcich, DEN (14.04)
K: Jason Myers, SEA (16,04)
DST: Baltimore Ravens (15.09)
According to the projections at My Fantasy League, this team is the fifth-best in the league headed into the season. That's not great, but it would get me into the playoffs.
Taking Richardson as early as I did was a risky move. But it could potentially pay off big, and Prescott offers a measure of insurance if the rookie struggles to acclimate to the NFL.
At running back, Chubb, Stevenson and Akers are a solid top three who should all be productive in 2023. I don't have a ton behind them unless Gainwell winds up getting the majority of the backfield work in Philadelphia, though.
The wide receivers could be a strength if Aiyuk and Dotson take the step forward most fantasy pundits expect in 2023. Beckham and Boyd offer some veteran depth, although neither is necessarily a player whom you'd want to start for 5-6 weeks in a row.
At tight end, a healthy Andrews is an every-week starter. The only time Dulcich should see the field is Andrews' bye week.
All in all, it's not a great draft, but it's a decent one, especially considering the ridiculous number of times I was sniped. With some in-season moves and a bit of good fortune, this squad should be capable of getting into the playoffs.
We'll say B-, although a C+ wouldn't be an unfair grade either.
You can view the entire draft board here.
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow Gary on Twitter at @IDPSharks.