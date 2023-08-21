Fantasy Alert: Kenneth Gainwell Expected to 'Play the Most' over D'Andre Swift, Penny

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have an interesting situation at the running back position, with D'Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Gainwell all available on the depth chart.

Bo Wulf of The Athletic appeared on The Athletic Football Show podcast (17:00 mark) Monday and said that while he thinks that the Eagles want Swift to be the featured back this season, he believes "what's going to happen is that in the end, Gainwell is going to play the most of these guys because he's the most reliable and doesn't get injured [as much as the other two]."

Wulf compared the offseason additions of Swift and Penny to "dating around for somebody more exciting, and then they come back to the guy who is Mr. Reliable" in Gainwell.

The 24-year-old operated in a platoon with players like Miles Sanders and Boston Scott in his first two seasons, rushing for 531 yards and nine touchdowns in 33 regular-season games while adding 56 catches for 422 yards and another score.

He performed well in last year's playoffs, however, accumulating 236 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in three contests.

Both Swift and Penny are sexier potential options. Swift is a dual-threat option out of the backfield with home-run hitting potential on every touch. Penny has been injury prone throughout his career but has averaged a robust 5.7 yards per carry when available.

Swift's consistency and Penny's health, however, could be issues. In the end, this backfield will likely be a three-way platoon, limiting each player's fantasy upside, but Gainwell might be the player who ends up with the most fantasy value of the bunch.